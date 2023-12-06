Why You Don't See All Of Sutton Stracke's Kids On RHOBH

When she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Sutton Stracke had hoped to share with viewers a look at her full life at home with her kids, who at the time were aged 17, 15, and 12. But the Stracke children weren't seen on camera at all during that first season, and their mom was even demoted to "friend of" status because of it. In 2020, Stracke explained the situation during an appearance on the "Watch What Happens Live Aftershow." After host Andy Cohen said Stracke's kids were originally supposed to be on the show, but her ex-husband said he was "not into it," the mom of three replied, "Yeah, it kind of made it difficult, honestly, during the whole fall because I was constantly dealing with that. And it's hard on me. You know — it weighs on me."

Stracke elaborated in the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast. "My ex-husband just was adamant that they could not film with me, and I totally get it," she dished in May 2020. "It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it's exciting to do. And I wanted also viewers to see me with my kids and me at home."