Body Language Expert Tells Us If Barron Trump Is Comfortable In The Public Eye

Former first lady Melania Trump told Parenting that she began calling Barron Trump "little Donald" when he was a tyke. Now, Barron towers over the man who slapped his name on a tower in Manhattan, and from what we've seen so far, Barron and his dad don't speak the same body language. Former President Donald Trump gets rather animated during debates and other events, often employing the use of his signature accordion-playing gesture when he's trying to make a point. Of course, Barron hasn't launched a campaign to convince American voters that they didn't previously tell him "You're fired!" — so he really has no need to move in the same bombastic manner.

While Barron's dad and older siblings — Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump — have taken the stage at multiple political events, Barron was too young to get involved in his dad's first presidential campaign. He was 11 years old when he became the youngest president's son since John F. Kennedy Jr. to reside at the White House, and Americans saw little of him during that time. However, Barron was photographed and filmed at various special events with his family.

While he didn't flash a thumbs up or a raised fist at the cameras like his dad was prone to do, Nicole Moore, Body Language Expert and Celebrity Love Coach, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Barron Trump's more subtle body language still spoke volumes about how he was feeling during that time.