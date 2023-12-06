The Supernatural Star Who Dated Jessica Simpson In The '90s

If you learned that Jessica Simpson dated a "Supernatural" star in the '90s, which one would you assume it was? If you guessed Jensen Ackles, you may be as intuitive as his character, Dean Winchester. Or, you probably caught that episode of "Newlyweds," when Simpson — who was married to Nick Lachey at the time — implied that Ackles shattered her young heart. According to Us Weekly, Simpson and Ackles had a brief romance in 1998, which means their relationship took place seven years before Ackles' long-running drama debuted in 2005.

Although Simpson has never shied away from discussing her various suitors over the years, she's shared little info about what went down during her time with Ackles. Simpson also declined to dish on Ackles in "Open Book," her best-selling memoir. With that said, the pair enjoyed at least one public outing when they attended the 1998 Teen People launch party. Simpson and Ackles fully embraced the late '90s aesthetic as they happily posed together in the photos. Interestingly enough, Simpson and Ackles' reported history didn't stop "Supernatural" writers from name-dropping Simpson in an episode 18 years after their romance ended. But why didn't they last?