Tragic Details About Nicole Scherzinger
As a member of The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger was known for her incredible vocals and polished dance moves. Aside from performing with the popular girl group, Scherzinger has found great success on reality TV. In 2010, she won "Dancing with the Stars" alongside her dance partner Derek Hough. Following that huge success, Scherzinger began the first of many stints serving as a judge on both the U.K. and U.S. versions of Simon Cowell's singing talent show "The X Factor." And Scherzinger subsequently delighted reality TV fans by appearing as a panelist on "The Masked Singer."
But aside from her TV successes, Scherzinger has faced some difficulties throughout her life, both personally and professionally. According to The Sun, Scherzinger revealed in 2022 that she'd been writing new solo music, and she allegedly sang some of the emotional lyrics to reporters at the publication. "I've been underestimated, undermined, underrated," she reportedly sang. "If you only knew what it takes every day just to defeat it."
From her early life to the challenges she faced as a member of The Pussycat Dolls, join us as we explore some of the most tragic details about Nicole Scherzinger.
Her childhood wasn't easy
Nicole Scherzinger was born Nicole Elikolani Prescovia Valiente on June 29, 1978, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her Hawaiian-Ukrainian mother was just a teenager when she gave birth, while the star's biological father, who was Filipino, left the family when the future singer was just 2 years old. Nicole subsequently moved to Louisville, Kentucky, in the United States, where her mom would marry German-American Gary Scherzinger, from whom future Pussycat Doll would get her famous surname.
Scherzinger's childhood wasn't always easy — the eventual celebrity grew up being bullied at school, while her family had little money and relied on secondhand clothing. During an interview with The Guardian, Nicole also noted that she had an extremely religious upbringing as part of a Catholic family, something that has remained important to her throughout her life. "I was very conservative," she said of her childhood. "I had really strong religious beliefs. I just wanted to make my mother proud."
She's lived with bulimia
While Nicole Scherzinger's life may seem glamorous from the outside, the pop star has faced some major difficulties throughout her life. In several interviews, Scherzinger has been candid about living with the eating disorder bulimia, revealing how the condition has affected her on both personal and professional levels. During an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2014, Scherzinger explained, "It is such a horrible paralysing disease and it was such a dark time for me. That's why I can empathize so much with people who have demons and voices in their heads, who aren't nice to themselves. It robs you of living your life." Scherzinger also revealed that she had decided to share her story to give other people hope and help them feel less alone, having worked hard to recover from the condition herself.
Speaking to The Guardian, the "Sunset Boulevard" performer shared that bulimia had started to damage her vocal cords at one point, threatening her entire singing career. "It was a real awakening for me," she said of the realization that she might lose her ability to sing altogether. After attending therapy and talking to doctors, Scherzinger was able to recover from bulimia, but living with an eating disorder has had a tremendous impact on her life. "I was living in a very dark world," she told The Guardian. "I was either working or tormenting myself."
Her cousin was killed in a hit and run
In October 2019, Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share the devastating news that her cousin, John Frederick III, had been killed in a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In the emotional post, Scherzinger wrote, "Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die." She asked that anyone with information would come forward to help solve the crime. In a follow-up Instagram post, the singer thanked her fans for their support during a difficult time, saying, "It's been a heartbreaking week, but I am grateful I was able to channel my pain through singing."
It would be two years before any news regarding the case would surface. In October 2021, 7 News Miami reported that a woman named Tarah Sol had been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run. Investigators placed her phone location at the site of the accident on the night in question, and they also confirmed that she drove the silver Hyundai Sonata they'd been searching for, per 7 News Miami. According to investigators, Sol had allegedly been drinking at the time of the hit-and-run, and she didn't stop following the accident.
The Pussycat Dolls were accused of being a 'prostitution ring'
After being part of the pop group Eden's Crush for a short time, Nicole Scherzinger joined The Pussycat Dolls in 2003. Scherzinger quickly became known as the lead singer of the group, and she would later claim that she was responsible for singing almost all of the band's music. Despite achieving international success, the group would later face some serious allegations from former band members. In October 2017, Kaya Jones, a former Pussycat Doll, wrote on Twitter (via E! News), "My truth. I wasn't in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $." In another tweet, she wrote, "How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1."
Understandably, Jones' suggestion that The Pussycat Dolls were "a prostitution ring" drew strong reactions, and the band's founder quickly rebutted the claims. Per E! News, Robin Antin said, "[The allegations are] disgusting ridiculous lies." The publication also suggested that Jones was never officially a Pussycat Doll, but instead was in the group on a trial basis only. Still, the publicity surrounding the scandalous claims regarding the group must have been difficult for Scherzinger and her band members to deal with.
She was 'forced' to stay in The Pussycat Dolls
Although Nicole Scherzinger experienced great success as a member of The Pussycat Dolls, the singer wasn't always happy as a member of the group. In fact, her bandmate Keri Hilson revealed in 2009 that it wasn't Scherzinger's idea to stay in the group for as long as she did. "I wrote 'Alienated,' one of the songs on my album, for Nicole's solo project," Hilson said, via Page Six. "It was a good album but she decided to go back to the Dolls instead of releasing it. Well, she was kinda forced to I think."
Billboard reported in 2009 that Scherzinger had been working on her solo album, tentatively titled "Her Name Is Nicole," since 2006. As for why the record had been delayed so many times, Scherzinger told Billboard, "I'm still working on my album, and I'm very excited. I'm a relentless perfectionist. I get one chance to put out a first (solo) album, so when the right time comes I will put it out." As noted by Page Six, multiple tracks that were earmarked for Scherzinger's album were performed by The Pussycat Dolls instead, suggesting that record executives weren't quite ready for the singer to ditch the band.
Scherzinger would finally release a debut album titled "Killer Love" in 2011, which saw some moderate success in the U.K.
She was allegedly held at gunpoint in Mexico
In December 2011, Nicole Scherzinger hit headlines when it was reported that she'd been held at gunpoint while traveling to film her latest music video. In an interview with Star (via the Daily Mail), choreographer Brian Friedman claimed that he'd been riding with Scherzinger in a bullet-proof SUV when the incident occurred. "We were held at gunpoint," he reportedly told Star. "People next to our cars ... there were M16s and Berettas!" After telling the publication that no one was injured, he continued, "Nicole cursed me with this trip ... It was the craziest adventure ever!"
However, E! News soon called the report into question, suggesting that the incident may not have been as serious as was initially indicated. While Scherzinger and Friedman were pulled over while traveling to a rainforest in Xilitla, they were allegedly pulled over by the police. Friedman's representative told E! News that the choreographer's quotes had allegedly been twisted and that the pair's car had been approached by Mexican law enforcement, who carry weapons. "It was an adventure, but a good one," Friedman's rep told the publication. Whatever the truth, it would seem that it was an eventful and possibly terrifying trip.
She faced death threats while on The X Factor
After helping form the smash hit band One Direction as a guest judge on the U.K. version of "The X Factor," Scherzinger was subsequently hired to be a judge on the U.S. version of the show. However, Scherzinger's transition to becoming a talent show judge was far from smooth, with the singer receiving death threats from some viewers. Discussing her time on the American version of the series, Scherzinger told the Mirror, "It breaks my heart. I was very emotional last year. I had death threats on 'X Factor' USA." She continued, "It really frightened me when I got them ... It kind of ruined me and I told them I didn't wanna leave my room." The negative attacks were a shock to the former Pussycat Doll, who told the Mirror, "I didn't know that people could conjure up such thoughts — so hateful."
In December 2011, TMZ reported that Scherzinger and her fellow judge, Paula Abdul, both received a slew of death threats online after the elimination of one particular contestant. According to the site, expletives were used to disparage both women, along with messages filled with violent words. Despite forging a career in the public eye, it couldn't have been easy for Scherzinger to have such devastating and terrifying things written about her.
She's faced public heartbreak
As a famous singer and talent show judge, Nicole Scherzinger's entire life is viewed under a microscope, and that includes her love life. Between 2007 and 2015, Scherzinger was famously in an on-again off-again relationship with British racing car driver Lewis Hamilton. In May 2015, Scherzinger addressed her split from Hamilton during an interview with People (via The Standard), saying, "I think it's hard. I think sometimes people stay in relationships because they get complacent, because it's comfortable for them, because they don't want to be alone."
In an interview with The Times, Scherzinger would also address what it was like getting her heart broken as a person in the public eye. "It's called life, it's called loving, it's called heartbreak," she mused. "I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I've fought through and battled, and I've gone through challenges and relationships — and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger." Luckily, Scherzinger's positive approach to moving forward seems to have helped her to overcome past relationships, despite having to share her breakups with the world.
She's experienced body dysmorphia and criticism over her appearance
As a celebrity, Nicole Scherzinger has faced immense scrutiny regarding the way she looks, and the pressure has affected the singer over the years. During her interview with The Guardian in 2019, Scherzinger explained that she'd been living with body dysmorphia from a young age, and that becoming a pop star only magnified the way she felt about her body.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017, Scherzinger elaborated on the condition, revealing that she felt insecure about her body as a teenager and would work out late at night in an attempt to lose weight. "When I got The Pussycat Dolls, it really amplified that because it had so much to do with showing your body off," she told the outlet. Unfortunately, dealing with body dysmorphia alongside scrutiny from the general public was difficult for the singer. "It was very imprisoning and it stole all of my happiness, confidence and memories," she shared.
However, Scherzinger also had some advice for anyone dealing with the same issues she faced: "You should embrace and accept yourself more. Don't be so hard on yourself, and love your curves." In sharing her experiences, Scherzinger has likely helped people all over the world who have also experienced body dysmorphia.
Nicole Scherzinger has dealt with ageism in the entertainment industry
In 2023, Nicole Scherzinger took on the lead role of Norma Desmond in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Sunset Boulevard," in a production directed by Jamie Lloyd in London's West End. Based on the 1950 movie of the same name, the character of Norma Desmond was originally conceived as a 50-year-old actor who couldn't comprehend the fact that her movie career was already behind her. While Scherzinger turned 45 in 2023, her casting initially brought about questions of ageism in the entertainment industry, which the singer was quick to address during publicity engagements for her new role.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Scherzinger said of "Sunset Boulevard," "It's just as relevant today. And it's still very brutal." The pop star noted that she was initially shocked to be asked to play Norma Desmond, feeling too young to take on the role of an aging movie star. However, she soon realized she related to the character more than anticipated. "Even when you're fully loaded with so much talent, you could still be overlooked because of stereotypes and ageism," she told The Sunday Times. "It is a tragedy."
She experienced sexism while in high-profile relationships
Despite being the lead singer of an incredibly successful pop group, Nicole Scherzinger wasn't always taken seriously, particularly when she was dating high-profile men. Scherzinger recalled experiencing sexism when she was with ex-boyfriends, telling The Guardian, "All the guys worship them, then they look at me like I'm on the bottom of someone's shoe." She continued, "The way that people looked at and treated them, and then how they looked at and treated me by his side; I just thought it was sexist. It made me pissed off." The Guardian noted that, while Scherzinger hadn't referenced her ex Lewis Hamilton specifically, the journalist felt that the pop star was likely referring to him.
The "Your Love" singer also called out sexism during a 2020 interview with The Times, noting that female groups generally faced a lot more scrutiny than their male counterparts. "It's sad that, with whatever people are writing out there, they pit women against each other," she told the publication.
She ended up in a legal battle with The Pussycat Dolls founder
In 2019, The Pussycat Dolls revealed that they were reuniting, appearing together on an episode of "The X Factor," and scheduling a string of tour dates set to take place in 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the tour dates to be postponed, with most assuming that the events would be rescheduled at a later date. However, in September 2021, BBC News reported that Nicole Scherzinger was being sued by The Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin for allegedly pulling out of the band's reunion tour. Per the site, the legal filing reportedly alleged that Scherzinger attempted to change her deal when it came to the tour, requesting more creative control and greater financial revenue.
In January 2021, some of Scherzinger's bandmates clapped back after she announced on Instagram that the reunion tour had been canceled indefinitely. In a joint Instagram post, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar wrote, "We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled." The drama didn't stop there, however, as in August 2022 it was reported by Radar that Scherzinger was suing Antin for $1.1 million in damages. In the lawsuit, the singer suggested that the group's founder was the reason the reunion tour didn't go ahead as planned, and she also alleged that there had been a mismanagement of tour funds.
Her solo career was never the success she'd hoped for
Following the breakout success of The Pussycat Dolls' debut single "Don't Cha" in 2005, it seemed as though the sky was the limit for the band's lead singer Nicole Scherzinger. However, despite multiple attempts to forge a solo career, Scherzinger has faced a series of disappointments when it comes to becoming a solo pop star.
While Scherzinger's debut album "Her Name Is Nicole" was being touted as early as 2007, the record was never released. Entertainment Weekly reported that the album had been delayed on multiple occasions because several singles released by Scherzinger weren't very successful. In 2011, she finally released a debut album titled "Killer Love" in the U.K., but a U.S. release was pushed back several times before being abandoned altogether. Her second studio album "Big Fat Lie" was released in 2014, but it failed to make any meaningful impact on the charts, leading to rumors that she'd been dropped by her record label.
In 2013, Scherzinger revealed in an interview with Notion (via NME) that she'd been offered the song "We Found Love," which was subsequently released by Rihanna, but she'd passed on it. "I got the demo of that song and I was busy at the time," she explained. She also noted that she turned down "Crazy," which would go on to be recorded by Gnarls Barkley. However, in 2022, Scherzinger revealed that she was recording a new album, so fans can still have hope!