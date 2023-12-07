YouTube Star MrBeast Doesn't Live As Lavishly As You'd Expect

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has made a name for himself as one of the most philanthropic content creators around. Dubbed the "Willy Wonka" of YouTube by The New York Times, Donaldson routinely gives away millions to those in need. In 2022 alone, he reportedly gave away a whopping $3.2 million, as well as a jet worth $2.5 million and a private island. A year later, Donaldson took his altruism up a notch and financed the cataract surgeries of 1,000 people who were blind or had severe visual impairment. Interestingly, despite parting with millions every year, he doesn't spend as much on himself — at least not to the same level he does with others. Instead of indulging in extravagance, the YouTube star prioritizes his philanthropic efforts.

Donaldson's biggest detractors would say that he's only helping people out for the sake of clout, but it's something he openly acknowledges. If clickbait content means he could assist those in need, then so be it. In one of his videos where he gave $100,000 to his mother, he said: "If I don't give it to you, I don't have a viral video," to which his mom responded, "So, you're using me for views?" Donaldson confessed: "Yes, but you get money too, so we're both happy."

Haters be damned, Donaldson vows to continue using his online fame for charity. But what you can't expect from him is to use his riches for personal gain.