YouTube Star MrBeast Doesn't Live As Lavishly As You'd Expect
Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has made a name for himself as one of the most philanthropic content creators around. Dubbed the "Willy Wonka" of YouTube by The New York Times, Donaldson routinely gives away millions to those in need. In 2022 alone, he reportedly gave away a whopping $3.2 million, as well as a jet worth $2.5 million and a private island. A year later, Donaldson took his altruism up a notch and financed the cataract surgeries of 1,000 people who were blind or had severe visual impairment. Interestingly, despite parting with millions every year, he doesn't spend as much on himself — at least not to the same level he does with others. Instead of indulging in extravagance, the YouTube star prioritizes his philanthropic efforts.
Donaldson's biggest detractors would say that he's only helping people out for the sake of clout, but it's something he openly acknowledges. If clickbait content means he could assist those in need, then so be it. In one of his videos where he gave $100,000 to his mother, he said: "If I don't give it to you, I don't have a viral video," to which his mom responded, "So, you're using me for views?" Donaldson confessed: "Yes, but you get money too, so we're both happy."
Haters be damned, Donaldson vows to continue using his online fame for charity. But what you can't expect from him is to use his riches for personal gain.
MrBeast shuns the idea of a 'materialistic life'
With Forbes estimating that Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has a stunning $500 million net worth, one might assume that he lives in a lavish mansion, drives luxury cars, and owns an impressive real estate portfolio. However, he lives quite modestly, much to the surprise of many.
In an appearance on the "My First Million" podcast, the famous content creator revealed that he resides in a studio apartment and chooses to spend his money on building his brand. "I mean, like, money is cool, but, you know, I live in my studio. I don't have, like, a mansion. I don't drive a Lamborghini," he said. "So, it's like, I like money because it can, I can hire more people, and grow a business but not, so, I can increase my lifestyle, or whatever." The New York Post reported that he purchased a home valued at approximately $320,000, subsequently acquiring adjacent properties for his family and staff. While he received backlash for it, with people assuming that he was creating a "company town," Donaldson defended his decision: "Only I could get canceled for giving people a place to live with no strings attached," he tweeted. "All these company town tweets make no sense, I was just helping some people."
Donaldson remains resolute in his commitment to using his money to make a difference in the lives of others. In another series of tweets, he maintained that he's planning on giving away all his earnings, stating, "I promise I'm dying with 0 dollars in my bank account and I refuse to live a materialistic life."
He reportedly gave up his car collection
Anyone who's been a fan of MrBeast would know he has quite a penchant for automobiles. He reportedly used to own an impressive car collection that included a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and a BMW3 series. He traded all that for a single car – a Tesla Model X – which is enough to get him to places. He realized that he doesn't need much to live and found that zeroing in on material possessions holds little significance in his life. "I think money and materialistic objects are different. Like materials to objects I just don't... they're just pointless," he said in a guest appearance on the "Flagrant" podcast. "Like getting nicer cars and things like that, what does it even f***ing do?"
At the end of the day, MrBeast only cares about one thing. "I want to be the biggest YouTube channel ever. Not even for my ego. It just gives me something to strive for, to get out of bed and grind for," he admitted to Rolling Stone. "But it's also just vanity." And while he doesn't care for money, he understands that others don't have the same view. "It doesn't matter to me," he said. "But it matters to other people. And that's what allows us to get views so I make more money and do bigger stuff."