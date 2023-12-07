The Shady Details About Jonah Hill And His Ex Sarah Brady's Split

Actor Jonah Hill is known for his comedic chops, but there was nothing funny about the fallout from his split with surfer Sarah Brady. The pair went Instagram official in September 2021, when Hill posted a since-deleted picture of the pair, along with the caption, "grateful for you @sarahhbrady." Brady had previously featured Hill on her Instagram page that August, posting a snap of the couple kissing. Brady and Hill made their red carpet debut in December of that year, where they twinned in powder blue suits and loafers at the "Don't Look Up" premiere.

Matching clothes can be cute, but cute wouldn't be the word to describe what happened next. Hill and Brady apparently split at some point in 2022 because Hill next stepped out with new girlfriend Olivia Millar that August. The pair went on to welcome a child in May 2023, and it was during that summer that Brady released a barrage of text messages sent to her by Hill during their relationship. Brady accused her ex of weaponizing therapy words and acting emotionally abusive. "Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do," the surfer wrote.

Things worsened from there, with both Brady and Hill trading barbs. The public nature of the split also sparked an online discourse about emotional abuse in relationships.