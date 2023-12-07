Meet Chicago Med Star Torrey DeVitto's Fiancé Jared LaPine

Torrey DeVitto, best known for her beloved roles on "Chicago Med" and "Pretty Little Liars," recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Jared LaPine. DeVitto revealed the news to her Instagram followers in late September. "Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever," wrote DeVitto alongside an Instagram carousel of herself and her new fiancé. "My answer was obvious," DeVitto added. The actor's engagement news comes just a few months after she and LaPine went public with their relationship.

DeVitto's fans are obviously surprised and excited about the engagement, but the news was just as surprising to her. According to a Us Weekly source, LaPine managed to pull off a surprise engagement just six months into their relationship. "He proposed at home on her farm in Michigan. It happened over Labor Day weekend," said the insider. "It was a big surprise, even though they had talked about it someday, she didn't know it was happening that week at all." The source also revealed that they're not quite in the wedding planning stage yet but will be soon. As DeVitto and LaPine gear up to plan their dream wedding, let's talk more about LaPine's charming career path.