Why Russell Wilson And Ciara Were Celibate Until Marriage
Russell Wilson and Ciara started their family soon after tying the knot, but they were celibate until their wedding day. That may sound like personal business, but the couple actually announced their decision in 2015. Wilson was the first to share while speaking at The Rock Church. The NFL star — who practices Christianity — revealed that God led him to propose a vow of abstinence to his then-girlfriend. "[Ciara] was on tour, and I was looking at her in the mirror, and she was sitting there, and God spoke to me and said, 'I need you to lead her,'" said Wilson (via The Daily Mail). "And I was like, 'Really? Right now?' And he goes, 'No, I want you and need you to lead her.'"
Later in the speech, Wilson recounted the moment he presented Ciara with the proposition. "I told her right then and there. What would you do if we took all that extra stuff off the table and just do it Jesus' way ... Yeah, we're talking about sex," Wilson continued (via CBS Sports). Obviously, the R&B star agreed with Wilson to practice celibacy, but was she actually happy about the decision? Here's what Ciara thought about waiting until marriage to have sex.
How Ciara felt about being celibate
Ciara had no qualms about abstaining from sex with Russell Wilson. During an interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, Ciara complimented Wilson for putting them on the path to celibacy. "I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views," she said (Via E! News). "It's awesome how it all worked out."
She went on to add, "Guys see us from an exterior point of view — that's something I learned along the way as a woman ... You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."
While appearing on "The Meredith Vieira Show," Ciara shared more about their decision to stay celibate until marriage. After Vieira noted how ironic it was that Ciara and Wilson's vacation photos were full of sex appeal, given their celibacy pledge, Ciara revealed how their decision came about. "You know, it was really a teamwork kind of ... effort," said Ciara. "And I have to say, it was also awesome because he was also a leader in the process of it." Though their faith influenced their decision and strengthened their resolve, though, Ciara admitted that it was hard to stick to their vow.
What Ciara learned from waiting
Ciara learned two things from abstaining with Russell Wilson. First, it was much harder than she thought it would be. While speaking with In Style, Ciara revealed just how difficult honoring their abstinence pledge was. "That took a lot of prayer," Ciara revealed about seeking spiritual help (via Entertainment Tonight). "It was hard. I can't lie."
She made similar claims about Wilson while speaking with Cosmopolitan. "I'm not gonna lie. I'm human, so it is not easy, especially when I look at him and I think he is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," said the star.
The second thing that Ciara learned was patience. She made the revelation on "Watch What Happens Live" after host Andy Cohen inquired into what she learned from their journey. "You two famously abstained before you got married," said Cohen. "What did that process teach you, or what did you get out of that?" Ciara then pointed to their faith as one thing that helped get them through their pledge.
"We held it down, we prayed," she explained. "We talked. We encouraged each other."