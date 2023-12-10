Why Russell Wilson And Ciara Were Celibate Until Marriage

Russell Wilson and Ciara started their family soon after tying the knot, but they were celibate until their wedding day. That may sound like personal business, but the couple actually announced their decision in 2015. Wilson was the first to share while speaking at The Rock Church. The NFL star — who practices Christianity — revealed that God led him to propose a vow of abstinence to his then-girlfriend. "[Ciara] was on tour, and I was looking at her in the mirror, and she was sitting there, and God spoke to me and said, 'I need you to lead her,'" said Wilson (via The Daily Mail). "And I was like, 'Really? Right now?' And he goes, 'No, I want you and need you to lead her.'"

Later in the speech, Wilson recounted the moment he presented Ciara with the proposition. "I told her right then and there. What would you do if we took all that extra stuff off the table and just do it Jesus' way ... Yeah, we're talking about sex," Wilson continued (via CBS Sports). Obviously, the R&B star agreed with Wilson to practice celibacy, but was she actually happy about the decision? Here's what Ciara thought about waiting until marriage to have sex.