The Subtle Joe Alwyn Shade In Taylor Swift's Person Of The Year Interview
Is there anything Taylor Alison Swift can't do? On December 6, the reigning pop queen was named Time Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year. "Picking one person who represents the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task. We picked a choice that represents joy. Someone who's bringing light to the world," Time's editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs, told NBC's "Today" about the decision. "She was like weather, she was everywhere."
But in true Swift fashion, she celebrated the accomplishment by injecting some of her signature quirky humor and her love of cats into her announcement of the feat. "Time Magazine: We'd like to name you Person of the Yea — Me: Can I bring my cat," she penned in a cheeky Instagram post along with a photo of herself posing for the news publication in an all-black unitard with her ragdoll cat Benjamin Button draped lazily around her long and slender neck.
But all feline femme fatale get-ups and cat lady jokes aside, it's the interview — namely, the question about her choice to go public with Travis Kelce — that's really making headlines. Here's the way many fans believe that the "You're Losing Me" crooner subtly shaded her famous ex, Joe Alwyn, with her remarks.
Taylor Swift says she and Travis Kelce are 'proud of each other'
Taylor Swift left nothing off the table during her interview with Time – including the timeline of her budding romance with NFL player Travis Kelce. While discussing the origin of their courtship, she was careful to dispel any notions that the couple went on their first date at one of his nationally televised football games. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she declared. But she also made zero apologies for allowing the relationship to play out so publicly. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she explained. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
As you may recall, it's been widely rumored that actor Joe Alwyn may have been embarrassed by the amount of publicity that came with his and Swift's six-year relationship. "Joe seemed to rush Taylor in and out of events," psychologist Jo Hemmings told The Sun. "It was almost as if he was embarrassed to be with her." In contrast, "Travis is only too happy to showcase Taylor," she noted. Alexa, play "Better Man" by Taylor Swift.