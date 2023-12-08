Why Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens' Living Situation Is So Strange

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship seems to have ticked all the boxes of a picture-perfect union. The two athletes conveniently met on a dating app, hit it off almost instantaneously, and have been inseparable ever since. That is until they tied the knot, and a major shakeup changed the dynamic of their marriage.

The Olympic gold medalist's love story with the NFL player started in 2020 when they matched with each other on Raya. Biles admitted to making the first move, while Owens confessed that he had no idea she was a sports legend at the time, and surprisingly, it was something Biles appreciated. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked," he shared with Texas Monthly. And as is the case with most modern romances, the pair initially bonded over FaceTime, and not long after, they became official. "Our personalities match right up," Biles told the "Today" show. "He's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless." They got engaged in 2022 and married in 2023, not once, but twice! They first exchanged vows at a courthouse in Texas for legality's sake, then jetted off to Mexico for a grand ceremony.

Unlike most couples who whisk away on a honeymoon trip after saying I Do, Biles and Owens did the exact opposite. The two immediately embarked on a long-distance marriage almost as soon as they returned home.