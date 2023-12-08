Why Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens' Living Situation Is So Strange
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship seems to have ticked all the boxes of a picture-perfect union. The two athletes conveniently met on a dating app, hit it off almost instantaneously, and have been inseparable ever since. That is until they tied the knot, and a major shakeup changed the dynamic of their marriage.
The Olympic gold medalist's love story with the NFL player started in 2020 when they matched with each other on Raya. Biles admitted to making the first move, while Owens confessed that he had no idea she was a sports legend at the time, and surprisingly, it was something Biles appreciated. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked," he shared with Texas Monthly. And as is the case with most modern romances, the pair initially bonded over FaceTime, and not long after, they became official. "Our personalities match right up," Biles told the "Today" show. "He's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless." They got engaged in 2022 and married in 2023, not once, but twice! They first exchanged vows at a courthouse in Texas for legality's sake, then jetted off to Mexico for a grand ceremony.
Unlike most couples who whisk away on a honeymoon trip after saying I Do, Biles and Owens did the exact opposite. The two immediately embarked on a long-distance marriage almost as soon as they returned home.
Simone and Jonathan are in a long distance marriage
In May 2023, the same month Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got hitched, the footballer achieved another milestone: He signed on as the newest safety with the Green Bay Packers. Biles wholeheartedly backed his decision, taking to Instagram to share her pride with the world. "GO PACK GO!" she wrote in support of her husband. "So proud of you baby! Here's to new beginnings! Year 6! LFG!"
Owens' decision necessitated an immediate move to Wisconsin, forcing the two apart. But Biles harbors no ill feelings, telling the "Today" show that instead of letting the distance adversely affect their marriage, they're taking their time apart as an opportunity to hone their individual athletic growth. "Unfortunately, we're actually long-distance and we started long-distance like less than a week (after) we married," she said. "So, it's been different. But at least we're both busy and focusing on our respective sports, so it's been nice and we cherish the moments that we get together."
True enough, it does seem like the two make the most out of their limited time together when they get the chance to reunite, as evidenced by their social media posts documenting their dates. "Long distance isn't easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it," Biles wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you baby."
But the lovebirds are optimistic about their future
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' current situation may not be what they initially pictured, but the two have much to look forward to, chief of which is their dream home. The two broke ground on their future shared house months before they got married, and in the months since, they would occasionally share updates on its progress. "Visualizing the days till we make this house a home," Owens once wrote on his Instagram Story.
The couple also expressed their desire to raise a family one day. In response to a fan on Instagram, Biles said that having kids is something they had already talked about. "God willing one day, but taking everything one step at a time. Definitely future plans," she dished (via Hello Magazine), adding that they have varying opinions on how many children they wanted. "So, I want two kids. He always says he wants a football team, but he usually says three. We'll see."