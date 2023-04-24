Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens' Wedding Celebrations Are Far From Over

Simone Biles is another step closer to saying "I do" to her fiancé Jonathan Owens — for the second time. As fans of the Olympian know, Biles loves to share photos of herself and Owens on Instagram and her posts include some of the most significant moments in her love story with the Houston Texans star. In fact, all three of Biles' pinned posts feature Owens, and one is from their engagement. On February 15, 2022, Biles posted a carousel of images from when Owens got down on one knee, accompanying the images with a sweet caption. "THE EASIEST YES," she gushed. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."

Not too long after getting engaged, Biles and Owens sat down with "Today" to share more details about their engagement and how much she loves her engagement ring. "It's definitely my most prized possession now, and I'm always wearing it," she told the outlet, adding that it beats her Olympic gold medals (if you can believe that). During the interview, Biles also shared that she and Owens were in the beginning stages of wedding planning. "It's still in the process," she said, adding that they planned to get some of the wheels in motion that day.

Then, on April 22, Biles shared a photo from their spur-of-the-moment courthouse wedding, telling fans she was "officially owens" — but the celebrations are far from over.