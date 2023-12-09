Here's Who Rob Riggle Is Dating Now After His Disastrous Divorce

Rob Riggle was married to his ex-wife, Tiffany Riggle, for 21 years. Just before their split, Tiffany — an interior designer — spoke about how different her career was from her comedian husband. "I think they're on polar opposite ends of the spectrum!" she told Sotheby's in 2019. The following year, in 2020, the pair filed for divorce. They appeared to end things rather amicably, but the divorce eventually became a litigious, drama-filled mess.

In 2021, Rob filed court documents claiming that his ex had stolen money from him, and that was only a fraction of the allegations. According to the documents obtained by TMZ, the "21 Jump Street" actor had moved into a smaller home owned by the family while Tiffany stayed in their main house with their two kids. Rob claimed that his ex had entered the home he stayed in and stolen $28,000. Rob believed not only that she had allegedly stolen but also that she was spying on him. Convinced of her surveillance, the "Hangover" actor had his home thoroughly searched — allegedly discovering a hidden camera in a smoke detector. Part of the footage included a tape of Tiffany installing that camera and counting out the $28,000 that had gone missing.

Two years following their tumultuous split, Rob found a new romance with professional golfer Kasia Kay in 2022. They crossed paths on the set of "Holey Moley," gradually growing closer as time went on.