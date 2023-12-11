What Michelle Obama's Ex Secret Service Agent Says She's Really Like

From "Becoming" and "The Light We Carry" to her numerous TV appearances and interviews, Michelle Obama has always been very open about who she is with the media. However, if anyone could corroborate what she's said, it would be someone who watched over her and her family for years. Thankfully, according to her ex-secret service agent, Cory Allen, the former first lady is as authentic as they come.

Allen was first assigned to the Obama family in 2016, and was later entrusted with Michelle's protection in particular. As he recounted in an interview with Katie Couric Media, he'd stepped in right as the Obamas left the White House. Suffice it to say, he was inspired by his protectee. That inspiration was based on several things — one of the major ones being her authenticity. In fact, it was thanks in no small part to Michelle's openness that he decided he wanted to write his memoir, "Breaking Free: A Saga of Self-discovery by a Gay Secret Service Agent." "The way she can just be herself certainly inspired me ... I thought it would be amazing if I could make just a fraction of the impact she's had," he said of the book.

Even as his time as an agent wound down, he told the outlet, both Michelle and Barack Obama were incredibly laid-back. And yes, connecting with others and prioritizing fitness really are a big part of her day-to-day.