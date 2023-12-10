Shania Twain Has Had Quite The Transformation

This article includes mention of mental health and allegations of sexual assault.

When the familiar country tune "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" comes on, it's hard not to belt out the lyrics that made Shania Twain a star. Decades later, her revolutionary albums are still widely popular, and the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist continues to make strides in her career. She released her album "Queen of Me" in 2023, proving to the country music world that she could still sell out arenas for her comeback world tour.

But Twain's journey in the music industry wasn't without its setbacks. While she may know something about crooning to fans in skin-tight leopard bodysuits and even making a top hat look sexy, not everyone was on board with the artist embracing her feminine side. Many had opinions on the female-empowered themes in her songs, as feminism wasn't exactly a popular topic on everyone's minds in the 1990s.

Regardless of the obstacles, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer shattered public expectations. Her rags-to-riches story makes her success much sweeter, given that Twain's childhood was far from perfect. Silver spoons and doting parents were an unimaginable reality to the star growing up, but the country music star has gone on to channel the pain from her past into her empowerment and evolution.