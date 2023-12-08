Kelly Clarkson's Candid Confession About Her Shower Behavior Has Some Fans Disgusted

Kelly Clarkson has admitted to some very niche shower habits, and fans don't know how to feel.

Over the last few years, an array of celebrities have made waves for their unusual hygiene routines. In 2021, "Brokeback Mountain" star Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he doesn't take part in bathing as much while speaking with Vanity Fair. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he revealed. "[I] think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also revealed their own bizarre shower habits in 2021, with the former admitting that he only washes his armpits and crotch area daily during his "Armchair Expert" podcast appearance (per Access Hollywood). Kunis echoed similar sentiments in the same interview, adding, "I don't wash my body with soap every day." While the topic of celebrity shower habits took a step back in 2022, Clarkson recently ignited the topic in December 2023 when she revealed her own shower routine to "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson.