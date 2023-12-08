Kelly Clarkson's Candid Confession About Her Shower Behavior Has Some Fans Disgusted
Kelly Clarkson has admitted to some very niche shower habits, and fans don't know how to feel.
Over the last few years, an array of celebrities have made waves for their unusual hygiene routines. In 2021, "Brokeback Mountain" star Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he doesn't take part in bathing as much while speaking with Vanity Fair. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he revealed. "[I] think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also revealed their own bizarre shower habits in 2021, with the former admitting that he only washes his armpits and crotch area daily during his "Armchair Expert" podcast appearance (per Access Hollywood). Kunis echoed similar sentiments in the same interview, adding, "I don't wash my body with soap every day." While the topic of celebrity shower habits took a step back in 2022, Clarkson recently ignited the topic in December 2023 when she revealed her own shower routine to "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson.
Kelly Clarkson opens up about her unusual shower habit
On a December 2023 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Kelly Clarkson revealed she brushes her teeth in the shower. "Here's the thing. I don't regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just do if I'm in a hurry," she explained to guest star Kenan Thompson. "Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often." While Clarkson combining her shower and dental routine isn't particularly bizarre, her confession of peeing in the shower left fans a little shocked. When Thompson admitted that he sometimes does the same, the "Chemistry" singer replied, "No, but you can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover, they put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee." She added that it doesn't happen all the time, but when nature calls, she answers. "The hot water hits your body and –– not every time, but, like, if I've gotta go," she said.
Shortly after Clarkson's bathroom admission, fans took to the talk show's YouTube page to share their reactions. One fan wrote praised the singer's unapologetic confession, writing, "OMG Kelly is just so unfiltered I love it. She is the most relatable talk show host out there for me." However, not all fans were impressed, with one viewer writing, "[Yuck], pee in the shower." This isn't the first time Clarkson has admitted to urinating in the shower. In a 2009 interview with Blender, the "Breakaway" singer said, "Anybody who says they don't... is lying" (per OK!).
Kelly Clarkson has always been unapologetic about her bathroom experiences
One thing about Kelly Clarkson, she's always going to be unapologetic and unfiltered about her bathroom experiences. In 2021, the "Gone" singer revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she had a very unfortunate poop experience during the middle of a performance. "Well, I'll tell you right now, there was one time it wasn't pee, my friend," Clarkson explained to her guest Clint Black, after he brought up peeing on stage. "I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. I shouldn't tell you this story, but like I said, my man, I don't have a filter." The Grammy winner went on to say that after holding in her bowel movement for most of the show, she couldn't wait any longer during a break.
"I had to run backstage to my quick change. I grabbed this poor trash can and, boy, I destroyed it. It was bad, Clint," she recalled. "And we might have to edit this out, but I'm just saying, it happens! What are you supposed to do?!" While some people would have kept that bathroom emergency to themselves, Clarkson has remained adamant about being unfiltered and an open book for her fans. During a June 2023 interview on the "We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle" podcast, the beloved talent said, "I think at a certain age, we just get tired of trying to make everything shine. Sometimes a turd is a turd, and you can't polish it" (per People).