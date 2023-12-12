The Shady Side Of Beyoncé

It's no secret that Beyoncé is beautiful. The world has always been fascinated with her looks and many have speculated that Beyoncé went under the knife to achieve her iconic figure. In truth, Beyoncé has always kept a strict diet and certainly isn't afraid to go to the extreme. At 21, she was surviving off lunches of just six slices of tomato and four slices of cucumber. "I have to, I am not naturally skinny," she explained to the Daily Mail. "I am a natural fat person, just dying to get out. I go through agonies to keep my stomach as flat as possible — though it is never flat enough for me." During this era, Beyoncé also made headlines for loosing 20 pounds in two weeks on the Master Cleanse diet — appropriately nicknamed "The Lemonade Diet" — and inspired millions to try the same.

After birthing her first child, Beyonce reportedly went on "The Herculean Diet" to lose 60 pounds in three months (via Today). Her most recent journey was to prepare for her iconic Beychella performance in 2018. "In order for me to meet my goal, I'm limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol ... and I'm hungry," Beyoncé said in "Homecoming," her documentary concert film (via Vox). By the end, the singer vowed to never go to such lengths again. "I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I learned a very valuable lesson: I will never, never push myself that far again."