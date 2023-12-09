What We Know About The Complicated Relationship Between Ryan O'Neal And His Son, Griffin

Ryan O'Neal didn't have the best relationship with his eldest son, Griffin O'Neal.

December 8, 2023, proved to be a devastating day for the O'Neal family after the "Love Story" star died at the age of 82. "I feel great sorrow with my father's passing," his daughter Tatum O'Neal told People. "He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I'll miss him forever and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms." Throughout the first few years of his career, Ryan made a name for himself as a Hollywood hunk thanks to his roles in "Peyton Place" and "Love Story." However, as he grew older, the "Paper Moon" star began to make headlines for his volatile personal life, including his tense relationship with his son, Griffin O'Neal.

In 1983, the two sparked controversy when they got into a physical altercation, resulting in two of Griffin's teeth being knocked out, per UPI. While the two seemingly moved on from the incident, their strained relationship continued, leading up to a 2007 encounter that ended in gun violence and police intervention.