Below Deck: The Drama That Led To Captain Sandy Giving Kyle Viljoen An Ultimatum

Captain Sandy Yawn realized there was trouble brewing when Natalya Scudder announced she was leaving the Mustique. After some probing, Yawn learned that Scudder had tried to placate Kyle Viljoen and Max Salvador during a huge fight. Viljoen turned on Scudder and called her every name in the book. The skipper then noted (via Us Weekly), "I didn't say anything [before] but I had Jessika [Asai] coming to me crying because Kyle came in hot the other day and screamed at her in a cabin." Yawn deduced that Viljoen was losing his temper with the crew at work. She continued, "I want to follow this because it is serious. I am going to speak to Kyle because that is not okay. That is bullying," she said.

"Below Deck Mediterranean" fans knew Viljoen was also behind the tension between Scudder and chief steward Tumi Mhlongo. Scudder told Us Weekly that she and Mhlongo are now on good terms after realizing the games Viljoen was playing. "We do agree there was one person who definitely caused the drama, but we are good now," she said. At the time, Yawn helped to resolve the conflict between Mhlongo and Scudder.

So, when Yawn put all the puzzle pieces together, she called in the big guns and consulted with Mhlongo and chef Jack Luby. They confirmed that he had also been slacking off at work. Only then, did Yawn give Viljoen her final ultimatum.