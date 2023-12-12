Hallmark Stars Who Admit To Getting Cosmetic Procedures

Much like the network's set directors, actors who star in Hallmark movies likely feel obligated to help ensure that everything viewers see on their TVs is a flawless fantasy. Some Hallmark stars have even undergone cosmetic procedures in hopes of looking more youthful and attractive. However, Hallmark isn't solely to blame for fueling the urge to have a forehead as smooth as a gleaming snowglobe — to have work done or not is a decision anyone working in Hollywood has to fret over.

Because it's become so common for actors to get plastic surgery and injectables, a few Hallmark stars have had to deny altering their appearances with cosmetic procedures. In 2023, Hunter King, whose Hallmark credits include "The Santa Summit" and "A Royal Corgi Christmas," responded to speculation that she had lip fillers in a post on her Instagram Story. "No, I don't have any lip filler, but even if I did, I don't think that people should feel so comfortable commenting such rude things about people's appearance," she said. When "Never Been Chris'd" star Janel Parrish denied similar rumors in 2019, she tweeted a baby photo to prove that she's always had full lips. And in a 2023 interview with The Guardian, "Christmas in Conway" actor Mary-Louise Parker explained why she's against using Botox, saying, "If I can't move my forehead, there's so many things you can't convey."

Other Hallmark actors are Botox fans, and it's not the only cosmetic procedure the network's stars have experimented with.