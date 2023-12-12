The Shady Side Of Brittany Mahomes

There are NFL WAGs, and then there is Brittany Mahomes. And arguably, nobody does controversy as well as Brittany does. In February 2023, Brittany made headlines after gifting her daughter Sterling Mahomes a $4800 Chanel bag. But what might have seemed like a well-intentioned gift from Brittany and her husband soon got the internet talking. "People are starving, and Brittany Mahomes gets her 2-year-old daughter a Chanel bag. I love Patrick, but this is what's wrong with this world...there is so much more to this life than materials," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Even more fascinating about Brittany is her level of nonchalance. Even amid endless internet drags, Brittany just doesn't allow it to bother her too much. "I wish that every person that made a dumb ass/hurtful/rude comment to someone on social media, that I could just sit them down, look them in their eyes & say, what the heck is wrong with you? What are you doing?" she once wrote in a tweet directed to her critics.

But while the fitness trainer's ability to remain unfazed amid backlash is almost commendable, there is no denying that sometimes, she is just straight-out shady.