The Shady Side Of Brittany Mahomes
There are NFL WAGs, and then there is Brittany Mahomes. And arguably, nobody does controversy as well as Brittany does. In February 2023, Brittany made headlines after gifting her daughter Sterling Mahomes a $4800 Chanel bag. But what might have seemed like a well-intentioned gift from Brittany and her husband soon got the internet talking. "People are starving, and Brittany Mahomes gets her 2-year-old daughter a Chanel bag. I love Patrick, but this is what's wrong with this world...there is so much more to this life than materials," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Even more fascinating about Brittany is her level of nonchalance. Even amid endless internet drags, Brittany just doesn't allow it to bother her too much. "I wish that every person that made a dumb ass/hurtful/rude comment to someone on social media, that I could just sit them down, look them in their eyes & say, what the heck is wrong with you? What are you doing?" she once wrote in a tweet directed to her critics.
But while the fitness trainer's ability to remain unfazed amid backlash is almost commendable, there is no denying that sometimes, she is just straight-out shady.
She drenched fans in champagne
Following a victorious game for the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2022, an overzealous Brittany Mahomes made headlines after spraying champagne on fans at the Arrowhead Stadium stands. "Chiefs Kingdom, YALL ROCK," she wrote in an Instagram post capturing the moment. Unsurprisingly, social media users were not particularly pleased to see fans getting alcohol sprayed over them at the stadium, especially given that the fitness trainer was keeping warm in a skybox. "No one is mad she celebrated, no one is mad she sprayed champagne. People are mad because she sprayed the champagne from a HEATED SUIT on people in the freezing cold!!!!" one user wrote on X. Another user criticized Mahomes for not considering people who could potentially be recovering from alcohol addictions. "I'd be pissed no matter what the situation if someone dumped alcohol on me. I am sober, and this might be a little extra, but I'd file assault charges on someone," the tweet read.
Despite the outrage, Mahomes had no remorse for her actions, infuriating fans even further after tweeting: "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." Fans, of course, spared no words in calling out the fitness trainer for posturing as a victim instead of apologizing.
She openly shaded the NFL
In September 2020, Brittany Mahomes showed off yet another shady side to her when she called out the National Football League (NFL) for their annual top 100 rankings. For 2020, Patrick Mahomes ranked No. 4, to the surprise of many NFL fans who argued that he deserved the No.1 spot. "This list is not legitimate. Go back and do your research. Mahomes is a Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP the past two seasons, plus, he still has the highest ceiling out of anyone on the list," one fan protested on X.
Fans were not the only ones who had a few things to get off their chest, as Brittany Mahomes also made it clear she did not agree with the list. Responding to a post by Kansas City Chiefs celebrating Patrick's touchdowns, Brittany wrote: "No, let them [keep] ranking him #4 in the league.....we love it." In a separate video exclusively shared by TMZ, Brittany seemingly referenced the ranking again as she was seen counting to four on her fingers and subsequently sticking up the middle fingers.
In December 2022, Brittany once again called out NFL referees for refusing to award penalties to Patrick, who had been repeatedly tackled during a game against the Houston Texans. "Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS," she wrote in one tweet.
Brittany Mahomes is not scared to diss her husband's opponents
In December 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs lost an AFC game to the Cincinnati Bengals — the same team that robbed them of a path to the Super Bowl that same year. Understandably, many Chiefs fans — including Brittany Mahomes — were disappointed by the loss and took to social media. "I mean, at this point, it's just a joke. We can never catch a break," Brittany wrote on X. However, it wasn't long before the tables turned.
In a January 2023 game, after three consecutive losses, the Chiefs recorded a 23-20 victory against the Bengals, to the excitement of their fans. Reacting to the victory, Brittany took to X, writing: "Cancun on 3," accompanied by a peace sign. While the tweet might have seemed harmless, many NFL fans took it as a subtle shade directed at Eli Apple, who played for the Bengals. Before the Bengals lost to the Chiefs, Apple tweeted, "Cacun on 3," followed by an emoji of a pair of hands creating a heart shape. Though not directed at anyone, the tweet was taken as a dig at Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a game and is widely known for his signature heart sign.
While Brittany might have just been paying Apple and the Bengals back in their own coin, the fitness trainer was still deemed shady by many fans.
She defended her brother-in-law against sexual assault allegations
If there's anyone more polarizing than Brittany Mahomes, it's her 23-year-old brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes. And unsurprisingly, you will likely find the pair publicly defending each other against all odds. In March 2023, Jackson was accused of physically assaulting a young woman and forcibly kissing the owner of a restaurant in Kansas City. "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," the victim told the Kansas City Star. "And I'm telling him, pushing him off, saying 'What are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times."
Even as Jackson faced a barrage of criticism from fans, Brittany demonstrated she's always a staunch defender of her family. During an April 2023 Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked Brittany to weigh in on the recurrent backlash Jackson has faced through the years. "They are ignorant," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way, and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will), you have no right to say sh** about him. So it's best to just shut up," she added.
Though Brittany's comments might have passed for loyalty to her family, the fitness trainer caught a lot of heat for speaking in Jackson's defense. "Brittany Mahomes defending Jackson Mahomes after a sexual battery charge is just despicable. Not a good look for the Mahomes family," one X user wrote.