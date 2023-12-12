Jennifer Lawrence's Most Painful Relationship Confessions
Jennifer Lawrence has shared some painful confessions about her relationships over the years. Fortunately, the "Hunger Games" star has finally found her soulmate in her husband, Cooke Maroney — the person who actually made her want to walk down the aisle in 2019. "I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,'" Lawrence revealed on the "Naked With Cat Sadler" podcast (via Harper's Bazaar). "I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him." She continued, "We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully." Well, they've certainly committed to not only marriage, but also parenthood, as Lawrence gave birth to their first baby in 2022.
Years before getting hitched, Lawrence explored long-term relationships with Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky. Even though these relationships didn't work out, she tries to maintain healthy bonds with all of her exes. "I'm friends with all my exes, actually," Lawrence shared during an interview with Marc Maron (via Elle). "Everybody's a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend." Despite staying on cordial terms, it was during and after these relationships that Lawrence shared a few heartbreaking confessions about her love life.
Jennifer Lawrence felt lost without Nicholas Hoult
Breakups are never walks in the park, but Jennifer Lawrence struggled extra hard after breaking up with Nicholas Hoult, whom she dated on and off between 2010 and 2014. The former couple fell in love after landing roles in "X Men: First Class" and its sequels. Lawrence and Hoult broke up in 2014 because of their busy careers. "They just weren't together a lot, her life is a whirlwind," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "They have gotten back together before, it just got to be too hard for now," they added. However, the breakup was even more challenging for Lawrence.
In 2015, Lawrence spoke with Diane Sawyer and admitted that breaking up with Hoult was more difficult because the "Hunger Games" franchise, in which she'd starred for several years, was ending at the same time. "These movies had been my life for so long and they had to come first in everything," Lawrence said (via Entertainment Tonight). "I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and that was my life. So my life was this person and these movies, and we broke up around the same time that I wrapped those movies." She continued, "Being 24 [years old] was this whole year of, 'Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?'"
Men were mean to 'establish dominance'
Things didn't immediately get better for Jennifer Lawrence after her relationship with Nicholas Hoult. That December, Lawrence spoke with Vogue and revealed she was having trouble landing dates. "No one ever asks me out," said Lawrence in 2015 (via E! News). "I am lonely every Saturday night." Unfortunately, the guys who did entertain her treated her poorly. She added, "Guys are so mean to me. I know where it's coming from — I know they're trying to establish dominance — but it hurts my feelings. I'm just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am."
Lawrence has since shifted some of her past relationship misfortune onto herself. "I've been on lots of awful dates," Lawrence shared with Extra (via HuffPost). "I was normally the reason why it was awful ... I was either laughing too hard at something or just being gross, I don't know." Lawrence went on to get to the real root of the issue. "I wasn't very socialized. I didn't go to school, so I was probably the reason why it didn't work out."