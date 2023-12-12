Jennifer Lawrence's Most Painful Relationship Confessions

Breakups are never walks in the park, but Jennifer Lawrence struggled extra hard after breaking up with Nicholas Hoult, whom she dated on and off between 2010 and 2014. The former couple fell in love after landing roles in "X Men: First Class" and its sequels. Lawrence and Hoult broke up in 2014 because of their busy careers. "They just weren't together a lot, her life is a whirlwind," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "They have gotten back together before, it just got to be too hard for now," they added. However, the breakup was even more challenging for Lawrence.

In 2015, Lawrence spoke with Diane Sawyer and admitted that breaking up with Hoult was more difficult because the "Hunger Games" franchise, in which she'd starred for several years, was ending at the same time. "These movies had been my life for so long and they had to come first in everything," Lawrence said (via Entertainment Tonight). "I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and that was my life. So my life was this person and these movies, and we broke up around the same time that I wrapped those movies." She continued, "Being 24 [years old] was this whole year of, 'Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?'"