A Look At Michael B. Jordan's Love Life Since His Split From Lori Harvey

After dating for the better part of two years, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey called it quits in June 2022. It was a difficult breakup for both parties. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source told People at the time. The "Creed" star had been romantically linked to other women in the past, but had never been this serious before. "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," the insider added. According to a separate report from People, it was Harvey who "wasn't ready to commit," which led to their break up. The following year, Jordan opened up about how he coped emotionally after he and Harvey parted ways. "I think for me it's just, I was lucky enough to have a lot of work," he said on "CBS Mornings" on February 8.

A month before that interview, news broke that Harvey had moved on and was dating actor Damson Idris of FX's "Snowfall." On January 13, Idris posted a photo of him kissing the SKN by LH founder on the cheek along with the caption, "Happy birthday Nunu," (via Entertainment Tonight).

Days later, a report was published that Jordan was also dating someone new, as he was linked to British model Amber Jepson. "It's early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other," an insider told The Sun on January 15. Later in the year, intimate info about Jordan's love life with another woman would surface.