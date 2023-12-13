A Look At Michael B. Jordan's Love Life Since His Split From Lori Harvey
After dating for the better part of two years, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey called it quits in June 2022. It was a difficult breakup for both parties. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source told People at the time. The "Creed" star had been romantically linked to other women in the past, but had never been this serious before. "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," the insider added. According to a separate report from People, it was Harvey who "wasn't ready to commit," which led to their break up. The following year, Jordan opened up about how he coped emotionally after he and Harvey parted ways. "I think for me it's just, I was lucky enough to have a lot of work," he said on "CBS Mornings" on February 8.
A month before that interview, news broke that Harvey had moved on and was dating actor Damson Idris of FX's "Snowfall." On January 13, Idris posted a photo of him kissing the SKN by LH founder on the cheek along with the caption, "Happy birthday Nunu," (via Entertainment Tonight).
Days later, a report was published that Jordan was also dating someone new, as he was linked to British model Amber Jepson. "It's early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other," an insider told The Sun on January 15. Later in the year, intimate info about Jordan's love life with another woman would surface.
Bre Tiesi spills tea about Michael B. Jordan
Less than two weeks after the relationship between Michael B. Jordan and Amber Jepson was reported, Entertainment Tonight published an article on January 26 that said Jordan was not dating the model. A few days later, the "Black Panther" actor addressed his love life during his opening monologue while hosting "Saturday Night Live." Jordan joked about dealing with his "first public breakup," and how he distracted himself by learning another language. Then Jordan said, in Spanish, that he was on a dating app. "I'm on Raya," he joked. Since splitting from Lori Harvey, Jordan had kept a low-key dating profile, but a reality TV star had a lot to say about her apparent past with the actor.
During Season 7 of "Selling Sunset," Bre Tiesi let it slip that she had hooked up with Jordan in the past. The information came to light when she was speaking to fellow castmates in the first episode about possibly getting intimate with celebrities. "I could do that — and I've done that," Tiesi said when another woman mentioned Jordan (via People). She doubled down on November 8 when she told Entertainment Tonight she had no clue cameras were rolling at the time. On the "Selling Sunset" reunion show on November 15, Tiesi was asked if Jordan was a good lover. "I'm going to be in so much trouble. No," Tiesi responded (via People).
That type of salacious gossip is exactly why Jordan has found dating so difficult.
Michael B. Jordan will not enter a relationship lightly
Before his relationship with Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan spoke about his sparse romantic life. "I don't really know what dating is," he told GQ during an interview in 2018. The "Fruitvale Station" actor discussed how the public's intrigue with celebrity romance made it especially difficult to start a relationship. "How do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody? That part of dating is tough," he added.
After splitting from Harvey, the "Creed III" director opened up about how he wanted to approach his next long-term relationship. Jordan did not want to take the matter lightly. "Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that," he told Rolling Stone in February when discussing his potential next partner.
Jordan's ex also took a deliberate approach when beginning her next relationship. "I know my worth, and I know my value," Harvey told Essence in December 2022. "I'm not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve." She started dating Damson Idris around the time that interview was published. Almost a year into their relationship, the couple announced they were breaking up. "We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," they said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter on November 7, while adding that they were "remaining friends."