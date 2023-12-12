Jennifer Aniston's Last Interaction With Matthew Perry Is Beyond Heartbreaking
Jennifer Aniston is opening up about Matthew Perry's tragic death and revealing her last interaction with her "Friends " co-star.
In October, Perry died suddenly at age 54 after an apparent drowning, per TMZ. After his passing, many wondered how his "Friends" co-stars felt knowing the six members had developed an extremely close relationship on-set. Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer released a joint statement in the days after Perry's death, per People. They said, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." The cast promised to say more as time passed, and they did. Less than a month after his death, each remaining cast member posted a tribute to Perry on Instagram.
Aniston honored Perry by sharing a photo of her and the late actor, along with a text message and a clip of the two from the "Friends" series. Aniston wrote, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'" Since her post, Aniston has kept out of the spotlight, but now, she's opening up a bit more about Perry and the final moments she had with him.
Jennifer Aniston was texting Matthew Perry the day of his death
Jennifer Aniston is remembering her good friend, Matthew Perry, after his tragic death. The "Friends" actor sat down with Variety to discuss the upcoming season of "The Morning Show," but as the interview progressed, the conversation quickly shifted to Perry. As Aniston revealed, she was texting him the day he passed. She said, "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."
After his death, speculation on what caused Perry's passing became the hot topic of conversation, with many speculating it had something to do with his past alcohol and drug addiction. The official cause of death has yet to be revealed and is currently deferred until more information is given, per Business Insider. However, during her interview, Aniston wanted to reassure fans that Perry was the healthiest he had ever been at the time of his passing, per Variety. She explained, "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard." As she mourns his death, Aniston has nothing but good memories of her "Friends" co-star and continues to have an immense amount of love and respect for him.