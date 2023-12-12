Jennifer Aniston's Last Interaction With Matthew Perry Is Beyond Heartbreaking

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about Matthew Perry's tragic death and revealing her last interaction with her "Friends " co-star.

In October, Perry died suddenly at age 54 after an apparent drowning, per TMZ. After his passing, many wondered how his "Friends" co-stars felt knowing the six members had developed an extremely close relationship on-set. Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer released a joint statement in the days after Perry's death, per People. They said, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." The cast promised to say more as time passed, and they did. Less than a month after his death, each remaining cast member posted a tribute to Perry on Instagram.

Aniston honored Perry by sharing a photo of her and the late actor, along with a text message and a clip of the two from the "Friends" series. Aniston wrote, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'" Since her post, Aniston has kept out of the spotlight, but now, she's opening up a bit more about Perry and the final moments she had with him.