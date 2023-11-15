Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On 'Little Brother' Matthew Perry's Death With Heartwrenching Tribute

Jennifer Aniston is the latest "Friends" cast member to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28. Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox — who played Joey Tribianni and Monica Gellar on the popular sitcom — were the first cast members to post individual statements in honor of Perry. The entire cast released a joint statement shortly after his passing, and now Aniston's tribute is stirring up strong emotions in fans.

On November 15, Aniston penned a lengthy message alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of her and Perry. "Oh boy this one has cut deep..." wrote Aniston on Instagram. "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before .... Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA." She continued, "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be." Aniston also included a screenshot of one of Perry's past text messages. "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day," Perry wrote underneath the photo Aniston chose for the Instagram slideshow. She responded, "Aww, the first of a THOUSAND times..."

More to come...