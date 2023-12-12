3 Red Flags In Cardi B And Offset's Relationship That Signaled They'd Never Make It

Cardi B and Offset are officially over. Cardi B — whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar — announced on December 10 that she and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, have officially parted ways. Cardi B made the shocking revelation during an impromptu Instagram livestream. "I don't know if y'all been getting clues from me from my lives ... or from my stories, when I put certain music," Cardi B began(via Pop Base). "When it comes to today's events and stuff, I don't know if it's true, I don't think it's true. I don't care to find out because I've been single for a minute now." Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Cardi B also seemed excited about starting 2024 with a fresh slate.

Given the timing, it's likely that Cardi B was referring to the shocking rumor that Offset cheated on her with fellow rapper Chrisean Rock, per TMZ. Rock's ex, Blueface, accused her of cheating with Offset inside of Cardi B's home roughly one day before Cardi B's announcement. While Offset has yet to address his relationship status with Cardi B, he did deny cheating with Chrisean Rock. "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!" Offset said, as he quote-tweeted Blueface's original accusation. Unfortunately, this isn't the only red flag (or rumor) that's hovered over Offset and Cardi B's relationship.