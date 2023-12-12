3 Red Flags In Cardi B And Offset's Relationship That Signaled They'd Never Make It
Cardi B and Offset are officially over. Cardi B — whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar — announced on December 10 that she and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, have officially parted ways. Cardi B made the shocking revelation during an impromptu Instagram livestream. "I don't know if y'all been getting clues from me from my lives ... or from my stories, when I put certain music," Cardi B began(via Pop Base). "When it comes to today's events and stuff, I don't know if it's true, I don't think it's true. I don't care to find out because I've been single for a minute now." Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Cardi B also seemed excited about starting 2024 with a fresh slate.
Given the timing, it's likely that Cardi B was referring to the shocking rumor that Offset cheated on her with fellow rapper Chrisean Rock, per TMZ. Rock's ex, Blueface, accused her of cheating with Offset inside of Cardi B's home roughly one day before Cardi B's announcement. While Offset has yet to address his relationship status with Cardi B, he did deny cheating with Chrisean Rock. "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!" Offset said, as he quote-tweeted Blueface's original accusation. Unfortunately, this isn't the only red flag (or rumor) that's hovered over Offset and Cardi B's relationship.
Offset and Cardi B have both been accused of cheating
Although Offset and Cardi B have shared some adorable couple moments over the years — like when Offset happily danced and hyped up Cardi B during her 2023 VMA performance and all of their adorable red carpet PDA — they've also been saddled with unfortunate cheating rumors that date back years. According to Elle, the couple fielded cheating rumors as far back as 2018, when they were still considered newlyweds. But it wouldn't be the last time. Cardi B even filed to divorce Offset in 2020 because of the supposed cheating, though she didn't go through with it.
According to TMZ, The "WAP" rapper officially listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for said split, but later confirmed that Offset's cheating played a role. "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again," Cardi B announced on OnlyFans (via Entertainment Tonight). "I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave," she added. And although Offset has often been the one rumored to have stepped out on their marriage, tables turned over the summer of 2023, when Offset accused Cardi B of cheating on him. He later retracted his claims, however.
Did Cardi B have a backup plan?
In June 2023, Cardi B announced that she would easily be able to move on if she and Offset got divorced. "I'm just saying, y'all know what's gonna happen next," Cardi said during a space on X, formerly known as Twitter (via Vibe). "We're gonna get a divorce, and people are gonna be mad nosey, and mad happy. I'm gonna make an album, and people are gonna wanna hear the album because of it." Cardi B also revealed that her new romantic prospect would also be rich. "Another rich n***a gonna cuff me." Earlier in the space, Cardi B also boasted about her desirability. "When I do be outside and these ball players ... see me, they voice be trembling because I'm a bad b***h." Offset took to Twitter in response, tweeting, "Fly like a bird."
Despite the public feuding, Offset seemed determined to make things work with Cardi B in October. During an episode of "Call Her Daddy," Offset revealed his strategy for getting Cardi B to trust him after being unfaithful. "First off by like respecting her position, right?" Offset said during the episode (via Billboard)."We're both public figures, we're both in the eyes of people. Stop being selfish. You're married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman."
Unfortunately, it wasn't quite enough to save their relationship. Given that Cardi B was publicly pondering divorce over the summer, it's possible she's been over the marriage for a long time.
Fans think Offset and Cardi B's relationship was a publicity stunt
Fans have grown reluctant to buy into Cardi B and Offset's relationship troubles and have instead accused them of being one giant publicity stunt. "Cardi B and Offset are just a publicity stunt Don't @ me," tweeted one fan in 2018. "I hope y'all realized this whole offset and cardi B situation is a publicity stunt for his upcoming album..." tweeted another fan that same year. Some fans also think Cardi B orchestrated her and Offset's latest breakup to steal shine from her rap rival, Nicki Minaj, who recently released a new album. "Cardi B doing all this to overshadow the Nicki album yall need to learn the game," tweeted another fan. Meanwhile, one fan tweeted, "How come everytime nicki drops something Offset/Cardi B randomly have relationship issues?!"
If Cardi B and Offset's relationship woes were actually fabricated, it's possible they may have inadvertently manifested their breakup. However, Cardi B actually denied utilizing deceptive marketing tactics after fans accused the couple of using their relationship trouble to bolster sales for their joint single, "Jealousy." "It wasn't no STUNT," said Cardi B (via People). "Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy [as] hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt..." As the publication noted, Tasha K is a blogger who Cardi B previously sued for defamation of character. While Cardi B settled that argument, the constant speculation couldn't have helped their relationship.