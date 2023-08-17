Offset's Cheating Allegations Against Cardi B Fully Explained

Cardi B and Offset are one of hip-hop's power couples, but their relationship is admittedly far from perfect. What started as a whirlwind romance turned into a long-term affair, with tons of drama sprinkled in between, including cheating scandals.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer and "Ric Flair Drip" rapper met in 2016, sparked romance rumors in 2017, and had a secret wedding in September of that same year. Sure, it all seems so fast, but Cardi told Fader he was a godsend and inspired her to go after her goals. "It's been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends," she confessed. "I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder." But by the end of 2017, the first of a handful of cheating accusations happened after Offset's iCloud got hacked, and a video of him with another woman surfaced. Offset attempted to take Cardi back through over-the-top gestures, which appeared to have worked as they got back together and went on to have two children. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the "WAP" rapper clapped back at people judging her for taking her husband back. "It's like everybody is coming down my neck," she said. "But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

Cardi and Offset had an on-again-off-again relationship since, and in June 2023, Offset accused Cardi of being unfaithful. "My wife f***ed a n****a on me gang yall n***as know how I come," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. Fans were left confused when he made the allegations — given the couple's history. However, he eventually confessed to making it all up. What gives?