The Shady Side Of Lisa Rinna

The following article includes descriptions of eating disorders.

In the world of Housewives, Lisa Rinna understood the assignment. For years, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star spilled the tea straight from her perfectly plumped lips. As far as reality stars go, she was television gold. From her bitter feuds to smashing wine glasses, Rinna was dubbed the villain of the Bravo franchise — and who doesn't love a good villain? The former Soap star had a reputation for stirring the pot throughout her time on the show, usually starting petty fights but never finishing them.

After eight seasons of shade-throwing, Rinna took her final Bravo bow in January 2023. After years of being a staple on the show, the Rinna Beauty founder announced her departure from reality television. The news came after a rocky final season for the star, characterized by an epic blowout fight between her and Kathy Hilton that drove a wedge between her and the rest of her castmates. After being booed at BravoCon in 2022, viewers had predicted it might be time for Rinna to throw in the towel for her Housewife career. But while her Bravo contract may have expired, Rinna's shade lives on in the Bravo universe.

There's no debating that she is the queen of her "Own It!" catchphrase, but many fans wonder if the "Days of Our Lives" star should take her own advice. Grab a glass of Rinna Wines because we're breaking down the shady side of Lisa Rinna.