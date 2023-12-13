7 Of The Wildest Celebrity Arrests In 2023
2023 in the entertainment world was quite the rollercoaster, with its share of highs and lows. And let's be real, for a few celebs, landing in handcuffs probably wasn't the surprise they hoped to tick off their 2023 Bingo card. Some of the arrests were pretty innocuous, such as Gigi Hadid being charged with marijuana possession in the Cayman Islands in July. The model was fined $1,000 and was sent on her way. Then, there was the jaw-dropping arrest of former president Donald Trump in August, which many saw coming. Still, it didn't make 45's jail time any less shocking.
Celebrities keep reminding us they're not too high and mighty to get booked. And when they decide to tango with the law? Spoiler alert: the law always takes the final bow. Even though most of these celebrity arrests didn't lead to a lengthy prison sentence, the jury's still out on the fate of some of these famous faces.
Donald Trump
2023 was not a good year for Donald Trump. He has been indicted a total of four times, with the latest being on August 24, when he turned himself in for his arrest at Georgia's Fulton County Jail. He was charged with attempting to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results after losing to President Joe Biden. Trump spent about 20 minutes in jail and was released after paying a $200,000 bond. "What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong and everybody knows it," he claimed.
Shannon Beador
On September 17, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing her car into a house in Newport Beach, California, TMZ reported. Beador tried to drive off but was eventually caught by the police after she parked her car in the middle of the street and was found nonchalantly walking her dog, Archie. Luckily, she avoided jail time. The reality star was hit with three years of probation and was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service, as well as a nine-month alcohol program.
Bam Margera
Bam Margera is no stranger to getting in trouble with the law. In August, the "Jackass" star was arrested in Philadelphia for public intoxication at a hotel, NBC Philadelphia reported. Bam was previously arrested in April for punching his brother, Jess Margera, during a fight inside their home. Bam was released on a $50,000 bail and was ordered by a judge to stay away from drugs and alcohol. "I'm not trying to get him in trouble here. I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance," Jess stated in court.
Jade Jagger
On May 18, Page Six caught wind of a local report stating that Jade Jagger had a confrontational encounter with the authorities in Ibiza, Spain. She and a companion were dining at a restaurant when they started yelling at the staff. After the police were called, Jade reportedly hurled insults at the cops and attacked them while her boyfriend, Anthony Hinkson, allegedly also jumped on them, scratching a female officer's body. Jade was arrested and fined about $1,500 and was ordered to pay about $860 to the officer whom she injured, while her boyfriend was slapped with a four-month prison sentence.
Haley Pullos
"General Hospital" star Haley Pullos experienced a real-life soap opera scene when she found herself driving on the wrong side of the highway in Pasadena, California, eventually colliding with an oncoming car. As reported by TMZ, she acted erratically toward the medics, and cops later found marijuana edibles and airplane bottles of liquor. At the hospital, the authorities detected signs that she was under the influence and arrested her for felony DUI. After getting violent with the hospital staff, Pullos had to be sedated. The driver whom she hit is now suing the actor due to his injuries, according to TMZ.
Jonathon Majors
Jonathon Majors is currently on trial for domestic violence charges which stemmed from a March incident with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. According to Deadline, Majors was arrested after police found Jabbari with multiple wounds. During the trial, a cab driver who was giving the pair a ride on the night of the altercation recalled the two fighting. He stated that Jabbari was the one who got physical but earlier text exchanges between the former couple were uncovered during the investigation that seemingly hint at an abusive relationship. If convicted, the actor could face up to a year in jail.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Andy Dick
The following has mentions of sexual assault.
January wasn't a laughing matter for comedian Andy Dick. Early in the month, he was arrested in Lake Elsinore, California, for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender, NBC News reported. This is hardly the "News Radio" alum's first stint in the slammer. In 2018, the actor was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a ride-share driver. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was ordered to register as a sex offender, but apparently, he had failed to do so. Dick spent a few hours in jail and was released on a $5,000 bond.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).