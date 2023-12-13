The Cosmetic Procedure Kim Zolciak's Daughters Admit To Getting

Brielle and Arianna Biermann have followed in the footsteps of their mother, Kim Zolciak, where cosmetic procedures are concerned. The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has admitted to getting various procedures and surgeries in recent years. In 2016, Zolciak spoke with Entertainment Tonight and detailed her entire list of personal alterations, which includes Botox, breast implants, lip fillers, and a tummy tuck. She also revealed that she'd tried out a skin-tightening treatment called Ulthera.

Despite all that, she'd drawn the line at a nose job. "Why would I not talk about a nose job?" said Zolciak. "Actually, let me show you — my septum is completely out. So, if I had a nose job, I definitely wouldn't have a septum that's hanging out over here. But, I will fix that at some point if I have a breathing problem."

Later that year, Andy Cohen challenged Zolciak's nose-job claims during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "So you don't think that nose is a little different, Kim?" said Cohen (via People). "It doesn't hang down differently?" Zolciak responded, "No! If I'm going to have a nose job, it's going to be a hell of a lot shorter. It's not going to go down in my mouth." Later in the interview, Zolciak assured Cohen that neither she nor her oldest daughter, Brielle — who was 19 — had gotten their lips done. Today, Brielle is 26, while her sister Ariana is 22. And times have certainly changed.