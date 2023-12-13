The Cosmetic Procedure Kim Zolciak's Daughters Admit To Getting
Brielle and Arianna Biermann have followed in the footsteps of their mother, Kim Zolciak, where cosmetic procedures are concerned. The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has admitted to getting various procedures and surgeries in recent years. In 2016, Zolciak spoke with Entertainment Tonight and detailed her entire list of personal alterations, which includes Botox, breast implants, lip fillers, and a tummy tuck. She also revealed that she'd tried out a skin-tightening treatment called Ulthera.
Despite all that, she'd drawn the line at a nose job. "Why would I not talk about a nose job?" said Zolciak. "Actually, let me show you — my septum is completely out. So, if I had a nose job, I definitely wouldn't have a septum that's hanging out over here. But, I will fix that at some point if I have a breathing problem."
Later that year, Andy Cohen challenged Zolciak's nose-job claims during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "So you don't think that nose is a little different, Kim?" said Cohen (via People). "It doesn't hang down differently?" Zolciak responded, "No! If I'm going to have a nose job, it's going to be a hell of a lot shorter. It's not going to go down in my mouth." Later in the interview, Zolciak assured Cohen that neither she nor her oldest daughter, Brielle — who was 19 — had gotten their lips done. Today, Brielle is 26, while her sister Ariana is 22. And times have certainly changed.
Brielle warns about too many fillers
Fans have accused Brielle Biermann of getting tons of work done, but she says she's only experimented with lip fillers. "They all tell me that I've like ruined my face, like they think I'd had all this work done to my face, when in reality all I've done is my lips," said Brielle while appearing on "The Doctors." "And I feel like I've been very open about it." In 2019, the mother-daughter duo spoke with People and revealed the motivation behind their cosmetic procedures. Brielle, specifically, wanted fillers because her friends had nice lips. "All my friends have like beautiful, full lips," said Brielle. "Like my best friend Elizabeth, and I'm like, you b****, I want lips just like yours."
While Brielle was eager to get her lips done at the age of 18, she eventually regretted rushing into things. In June 2023, Brielle shared a warning about fillers on Instagram. "All I'm gonna say is if you start to get lip filler ... Go to someone who will tell you no," said Brielle alongside a before and after shot of her fillers. "At that time in my life (on the left) I had too many chefs in the kitchen ... I went to too many injectors, none of which would tell me no! I would be injected, get used to the new size of my lips, and then think I needed more. I still love some filler but listen to someone who went through it ... Do not get overfilled!"
Ariana owns up to lip fillers
Ariana Biermann hasn't been scrutinized about her possible plastic surgery as much as her mother and sister, but she still been subject to speculation at times. In 2021, Ariana took to her Instagram stories to field questions about which cosmetic procedures she'd had. After fans questioned Ariana about whether she'd had liposuction, jaw filler, and other tweaks, she owned up only to having lip fillers. "Sure did and I f***ing love them," Ariana responded to an inquiry about her lips (via Daily Mail). "Best thing I ever did."
In 2022, Kim Zolciak rushed to defend Ariana and Brielle Biermann after social media users came after their appearance. "My daughters have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!!" Zolciak posted to Instagram. "Ariana has worked her a** off to get healthy and fit and Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn't chew food for months ... so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!! Nobody had liposuction that's obsurd [sic]!!" Zolciak continued, "I know it's hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!"