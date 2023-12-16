A Deep Dive Into Elon Musk's Messy Custody Battle With His Ex Grimes

Like controversial actor Nick Cannon, Elon Musk feels a responsibility to repopulate the world — which may be one reason why he has so many children with different women. "[Elon] believes that people should have many more children," biographer Walter Isaacson revealed on "Today" in 2023. "He wants to have a lot of children." To that last, we'd say mission accomplished. Page Six reports that Musk is currently a father to 11, after welcoming his latest child, Techno Mechanicus, with Canadian singer Grimes in 2023. However, the couple have been on and off ever since they started dating in 2018. Musk even welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, a month before he and Grimes' second child was born via surrogate.

In 2022, Grimes told Vanity Fair that her relationship with Musk was "fluid." She added, "We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand." As of 2023, the couple — who have been broken up since Grimes' interview — are feuding over their three children. According to Business Insider, both Musk and Grimes have sued each other for parental rights, a suit made more complicated by the fact that they can't agree on where their kids live. Grimes is currently based in California, while Musk lives in Texas. In Texas, monthly child support caps out at $2,760 a month, but California doesn't have any limits on child support payments. You could say this is causing tension between the exes.