Podcaster Brooke Schofield Exposes Matt Rife For Dating Multiple Women At Once
It's lights out for Matt Rife! As fast as the comedian has exploded onto the scene, he's quickly facing his demise. From making a joke about domestic violence to starting online beef with a six-year-old, people are getting tired of the comedian, per Huffington Post. And Brooke Schofield is the latest piece in Rife's crumbling career as she revealed the bombshell news that the comedian was dating multiple people at once.
For the most part, Rife has kept his love life out of the spotlight. According to Page Six, only three of his relationships have been made public. In 2017, the comedian was briefly connected to A-list actor Kate Beckinsale, per TMZ. Although, it doesn't seem to have ended on a good note. When TMZ asked Rife to give advice to Pete Davidson, who was seeing the "Underworld" actor at the time, he had some harsh comments. Rife told his fellow comedian to "run."
After his relationship with Beckinsale, Rife's romances would fall under the radar. It wasn't until early 2023 that it was revealed that the comedian had a brief fling with "Pretty Little Liars" actor Lucy Hale, per Page Six. He followed it up with a serious relationship with actor Jessica Lord, but it turns out, these three women aren't the only ones that have had a romance with the comedian. Schofield shocked fans by revealing that not only did she have a relationship with Rife, but he was reportedly dating multiple women at the same time.
Brooke Schofield spills juicy details on messy relationship with Matt Rife
The "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau" podcast seems fitting for the way Matt Rife's career has been heading, especially because podcast co-host Brooke Schofield just revealed juicy details about her romance with the comedian and isn't holding anything back.
For months, Schofield teased a relationship she had on the podcast but never revealed the mystery man's name, only referring to him as "Mr. DC." However, many speculated Schofield was hooking up with Rife because she would leave comments on TikToks about the comedian. Schofield nor Rife ever confirmed any of the relationship rumors — until now. The podcast host, who had briefly come to Rife's defense following all the backlash, is now a part of the reason he's getting canceled.
Schofield revealed on the "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau" podcast that she was tagged in the comments of a TikTok that showed photos of another girl with Rife. After reading the comments, it was discovered those photos were taken in early 2023. Schofield decided to DM the creator because she had been in a relationship with Rife at the beginning of 2023. The creator immediately put her in a group chat with other women. Schofield explained, "She puts me into a group chat ... There were timelines, there were Venn diagrams, we were comparing notes. For a man who doesn't have time, this man had the most time." It was through the chat she discovered the comedian had multiple relationships with different women.
Matt Rife blocked Brooke Schofield's number
Things only got worse as Brooke Schofield divulged the details of her and Matt Rife's relationship on the "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau" podcast. After discovering the comedian was having relationships with multiple women, Schofield decided to give Rife the benefit of the doubt by texting him to ask him about everything she found out, but she was in for a big surprise. The podcast host shared, "I go to send him a little message. I want to get my facts straight ... And I wasn't even rude." She continued, "I just sent him a text, and I was like, 'How embarrassing is it that I'm literally currently getting dragged for defending you while also in a group chat with seven other girlfriends you had' ... and he blocked my f***ing number." Schofield was fuming once she realized he had her number blocked while she was defending him during the backlash.
Although she does not know the exact reason she got blocked, she hopes it has something to do with respecting his current girlfriend, Jessica Lord, whom Rife confirmed his relationship with in October 2023, per Page Six. Still, even if he did block her number out of respect for Lord, Schofield continued to call him out on the podcast for following porn stars and suggested he unfollow them if he really wants to respect his girlfriend. While Rife has yet to respond, the hate train against the comedian has only gotten bigger since Schofield's shocking confessions.