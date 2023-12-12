Podcaster Brooke Schofield Exposes Matt Rife For Dating Multiple Women At Once

It's lights out for Matt Rife! As fast as the comedian has exploded onto the scene, he's quickly facing his demise. From making a joke about domestic violence to starting online beef with a six-year-old, people are getting tired of the comedian, per Huffington Post. And Brooke Schofield is the latest piece in Rife's crumbling career as she revealed the bombshell news that the comedian was dating multiple people at once.

For the most part, Rife has kept his love life out of the spotlight. According to Page Six, only three of his relationships have been made public. In 2017, the comedian was briefly connected to A-list actor Kate Beckinsale, per TMZ. Although, it doesn't seem to have ended on a good note. When TMZ asked Rife to give advice to Pete Davidson, who was seeing the "Underworld" actor at the time, he had some harsh comments. Rife told his fellow comedian to "run."

After his relationship with Beckinsale, Rife's romances would fall under the radar. It wasn't until early 2023 that it was revealed that the comedian had a brief fling with "Pretty Little Liars" actor Lucy Hale, per Page Six. He followed it up with a serious relationship with actor Jessica Lord, but it turns out, these three women aren't the only ones that have had a romance with the comedian. Schofield shocked fans by revealing that not only did she have a relationship with Rife, but he was reportedly dating multiple women at the same time.