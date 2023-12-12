Matt Rife Fans Controversy Flames By Lashing Out At 6 Year Old Online

Matt Rife has made headlines again, and this time, it's for taking up beef with a kid. The comedian is no stranger to bashing his audience all in the name of a good laugh, but fans think he stooped too low in his latest Netflix comedy special, "Natural Selection." As shared by Comedy Corner, Rife recalled dining out and seeing that his female server had a black eye. He then joked that it was a result of her being a bad cook. He told the audience, "I figure if we start the show with domestic violence the rest of the show should be smooth sailing."

Rife also made fun of women who believe in astrology in his stand-up special. "I'm so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making on planets that don't even know you," he said on stage. The bit went on, "Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don't, that doesn't mean that's who you're supposed to look up to."

Content creator Bunny Hedaya shared a clip of the joke on Instagram, along with her son saying, "Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings and it has more also. And you're mean to girls." Apparently, the six-year-old's comments riled up Rife, and his comeback has Hedaya pretty heated.