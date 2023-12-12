Matt Rife Fans Controversy Flames By Lashing Out At 6 Year Old Online
Matt Rife has made headlines again, and this time, it's for taking up beef with a kid. The comedian is no stranger to bashing his audience all in the name of a good laugh, but fans think he stooped too low in his latest Netflix comedy special, "Natural Selection." As shared by Comedy Corner, Rife recalled dining out and seeing that his female server had a black eye. He then joked that it was a result of her being a bad cook. He told the audience, "I figure if we start the show with domestic violence the rest of the show should be smooth sailing."
Rife also made fun of women who believe in astrology in his stand-up special. "I'm so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making on planets that don't even know you," he said on stage. The bit went on, "Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don't, that doesn't mean that's who you're supposed to look up to."
Content creator Bunny Hedaya shared a clip of the joke on Instagram, along with her son saying, "Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings and it has more also. And you're mean to girls." Apparently, the six-year-old's comments riled up Rife, and his comeback has Hedaya pretty heated.
Bunny Hedaya slammed Matt Rife for picking a fight with her son
In a scathing TikTok video, Bunny Hedaya told fans, "Matt Rife has decided to start beef with my six-year-old child online." She shared a screenshot of a now-deleted comment he made on her Instagram post that read, "Jupiter also has a ring. OH!... and Santa Claus isn't real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck."
Hedaya then went on to explain that her son is big on space facts and her Instagram post wasn't meant to start a social media war with Rife, as she hadn't even tagged him. In regards to his OnlyFans comment, Hedaya responded, "I don't even show my body. For you to assume that every single woman online makes money by showing their bodies, which like, if that's what you do girl, do you. Like, love it. I have never made a single dollar from a man." She then warned him, "Keep my child's name out of your mouth, or we can do part two."
Rife has yet to address Hedaya's TikTok but he did issue a fake apology for his domestic violence joke. As reported by Page Six, the former "Wild 'N Out" star wrote in an Instagram Story, "If you've ever been offended by a joke I've told — here's a link to my official apology," with a direct link to a website that sells special needs helmets. Naturally, this didn't sit well with fans, but amid all the backlash he's received so far, Rife remains unapologetic.
Matt Rife refuses to tone down his offensive jokes
Matt Rife doesn't mind being controversial in the name of comedy. "I don't really adhere to this whole sensitivity rumor in the comedy world that you can't say anything anymore. That's bulls***. You can say whatever you want," he told Variety. "Now, you have to prepare for repercussions. But at the end of the day, it all comes down to how do you sleep at night." Rife shared that he doesn't think there's anything off the table when it comes to humor, as long as the comic is "vulnerable" enough to lay it all out there and not worry about being offensive.
Being offensive didn't impress viewers of "Natural Selection." Ratings for his Netflix special were incredibly low, with many stating on IMDb that the show bombed. "His jokes are tired and pretty cliché. He tries so hard to be comedic but the whole mess just seems forced and boring," one reviewer wrote. Another blistering opinion: "No one really enjoys listening to bland jokes about women being in the kitchen, their biological clock and old men telling stories."
Still, PR expert Molly McPherson doesn't think Rife will be canceled. "He is a part of bro culture bro, comedian culture, such as Joe Rogan who has a top podcast for a reason because people listen to it, they follow him and if there's a genre that makes money, there's going to be more people who do it," she pointed out on TikTok.