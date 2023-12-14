The Top 15 Most-Streamed Christmas Songs Of All Time

Since time immemorial, popular artists have released Christmas tracks that capture the festive cheer of the season, providing us with soundtracks for our holiday celebrations. Not all Christmas songs are created equal, however, with some resonating with the public more than others, garnering millions of streams and eventually becoming perennial favorites. If you're curious to discover the most-streamed Christmas tunes of all time on Spotify, we're here to give the lowdown of the top 15, using insights gleaned from Billboard and Spotify data.

Static Media

First on the list are Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime," and The Ronettes' "Sleigh Ride," which come at 15, 14, and 13, respectively, and have over 430 million, 433 million, and 450 million streams. Earnings-wise, Crosby has so far collected $1.29 million for his song, while McCartney and The Ronettes earned $1.3 and $1.35 million.

Despite being 15th, "White Christmas" holds the distinction of being the best-selling physical single in history, with roughly 50 million units sold worldwide, according to Guinness World Records. The song was released during a painful time in history, just days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, making it an aural balm to the aching hearts of Americans and troops. Meanwhile, McCartney wrote his Christmas anthem to capture the magic of holiday celebrations, particularly those held in his hometown. "I'm thinking about Liverpool Christmas parties, that's really all I'm doing with that song," he explained on his website. As for The Ronettes, "Sleigh Ride" became the track that salvaged their career at a time when they were so close to disbanding.