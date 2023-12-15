14 Celebrities You Forgot Were On Dancing With The Stars

The following article includes a brief reference to drug and alcohol addiction.

"Dancing with the Stars" is one of the most competitive reality shows. It's no wonder the series, with its thrilling dance routines and fantastic costumes, has been on air for 32 seasons, as of 2023. What makes this show so loved by fans is watching celebrities across diverse industries participate in different dance styles while also getting to vote for their favorite.

Since its 2005 debut, viewers have watched actors, singers, former Bachelor Nation stars, Olympic athletes, politicians, and even astronauts take on different dance routines with their professional partners. Celebrities who have won the coveted Mirrorball trophy range from boy band members like 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey, social media influencer Charlie D'Amelio, and professional athletes such as former NFL player Rashad Jennings and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

As of this writing, there have been nearly 400 celebrities competing on the series! We got to give it up to these stars who dared to waltz, tango, and foxtrot on the dance floor on live television. With so many celebs taking part in one of the most-watched shows on air, there's a chance you might have forgotten quite a few stars who have participated on "Dancing with the Stars." Take a look!