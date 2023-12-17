Why Jennifer Flavin Forgave Sylvester Stallone's Scandalous Affair

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone are back together, and they seem happier than ever after their brief separation and her filing for divorce in 2022. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time they've split up and gotten back together. Back in 1994, Stallone had an affair with Janice Dickinson, and ended things with Flavin. However, they managed to reconcile not long after, thanks to the model's forgiveness.

Flavin and Stallone first started dating in 1988, and for the next 6 years, they seemed to be a happy couple. Granted, as noted by People, she had acknowledged in 1992 that she knew there was a chance he was unfaithful. Nevertheless, as she told the outlet two years later, she was completely blindsided when he broke up with her through a letter. Adding insult to injury, the letter wasn't even where she learned of his affair. That would come several days down the line, through her agent. Oh — and reports had begun to emerge that Dickinson's newborn daughter was his child (she wasn't).

Unsurprisingly, Flavin referred to what she went through during that time as the stuff of bad dreams. Even so, in 1996, Los Angeles Times reported that the couple had gotten engaged in April that year. So, what prompted her forgiveness? As it turns out, Flavin's philosophies on life and love had a lot to do that.