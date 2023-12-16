What Led To Lisa Vanderpump And Mohamed Hadid's Rumored Fall Out

Lisa Vanderpump and Mohamed Hadid go way back, so the thought of their friendship being strained certainly is surprising. Sure enough, though, back in 2016, comments made about Mohamed's kids on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" led to tension between the longtime besties — and some damage control from Vanderpump.

Season 6 saw Mohamed's ex-wife Yolanda Hadid deal with the effects of her Lyme disease. It also marked her revelation that two of her children, Bella and Anwar Hadid, had the disease, too — and that's where Vanderpump's faux pas came in. During a barbecue at Kyle Richards' home, Richards asked Vanderpump if she had any updates on Anwar and Bella's health. Vanderpump replied that she hadn't heard anything about it, and that Mohamed had told her the kids were okay. That had led her to believe that meant they didn't have the disease, though she quickly added that she didn't want to speculate. However, this all went down while filming "RHOBH," so naturally, things escalated fast (we're talking some serious probing by Richards).

A few episodes later, Yolanda confronted Vanderpump over the conversation even taking place, which prompted the restaurateur to storm out of a girls' lunch. Evidently, Mohamed wasn't exactly pleased, either.