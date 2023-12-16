What Led To Lisa Vanderpump And Mohamed Hadid's Rumored Fall Out
Lisa Vanderpump and Mohamed Hadid go way back, so the thought of their friendship being strained certainly is surprising. Sure enough, though, back in 2016, comments made about Mohamed's kids on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" led to tension between the longtime besties — and some damage control from Vanderpump.
Season 6 saw Mohamed's ex-wife Yolanda Hadid deal with the effects of her Lyme disease. It also marked her revelation that two of her children, Bella and Anwar Hadid, had the disease, too — and that's where Vanderpump's faux pas came in. During a barbecue at Kyle Richards' home, Richards asked Vanderpump if she had any updates on Anwar and Bella's health. Vanderpump replied that she hadn't heard anything about it, and that Mohamed had told her the kids were okay. That had led her to believe that meant they didn't have the disease, though she quickly added that she didn't want to speculate. However, this all went down while filming "RHOBH," so naturally, things escalated fast (we're talking some serious probing by Richards).
A few episodes later, Yolanda confronted Vanderpump over the conversation even taking place, which prompted the restaurateur to storm out of a girls' lunch. Evidently, Mohamed wasn't exactly pleased, either.
Both Mohamed and LVP released statements
The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" episode featuring Lisa Vanderpump's comments on Bella and Anwar Hadid's Lyme disease diagnoses aired January 26, 2016. Clearly, Mohamed Hadid was eager to respond as soon as possible. The very next day, he took to Instagram to comment on the situation. "I can only imagine that my response to a question asking how my kids are doing with 'fine' was misconstrued. I have too much respect for all five of my children to speak about them publicly," the statement read. The real estate developer finished by saying he wouldn't comment any further.
Clearly eager to put an end to things from her side, too, later that day Vanderpump addressed the situation herself. Taking to her Bravo blog, she explained that the only reason she commented in the first place was because her co-star, Yolanda Hadid, had brought it up, and other cast members spoke about it in her presence. Like Hadid, she also explained that there was a misunderstanding from her side, saying she mistook Mohamed saying Bella and Anwar were okay as meaning they didn't have Lyme disease.
Vanderpump finished her statement by affirming that she only wished for the best for all of the kids Mohamed shared with Yolanda. "I love and adore all three of them, for sure," she wrote.
They worked through it fast
Outside of their respective statements, it's safe to say Lisa Vanderpump and Mohamed Hadid worked things out behind the scenes. Despite insiders telling TMZ that things were tense between them in the wake of the episode's airing, just days later, the outlet caught up with Hadid himself, who denied there was any truth to it. "She's still my friend ... she's always my friend," he said (via TMZ's YouTube channel), seemingly annoyed that the question was posed at all.
A few months later, Hadid posted a picture of himself with his nearest and dearest to Instagram — and sure enough, he had his arm slung around Vanderpump's shoulder. And a year after that, he doubled down on their unbreakable bond at the 2017 Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala. Speaking to Alexis Joy VIP Access on the red carpet, he gave quite the glowing commendation. "She always has the best of intentions, so whatever she does, she does it from a good heart," he gushed. Sure, he was speaking about her animal activism — but given everything that had happened the year prior, it certainly seems as though he was sending a message that he didn't believe Vanderpump would ever do anything to be intentionally shady.
So, yes, Hadid and Vanderpump did go through a brief fall out. However, it's safe to say these two are the very definition of ride-or-die besties.