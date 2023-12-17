The Sad Downfall Of Brad Pitt And Pax Jolie-Pitt's Relationship
The ramifications of Brad Pitt's alleged drunken airplane tirade continue today. The incident spelled the end of Brad's marriage to Angelina Jolie and negatively impacted his relationship with their six kids, with Pax Jolie-Pitt seemingly refusing ever to forgive his father.
Per People, in 2016, Angelina accused Brad of attacking her and two of their children during a flight home from France. The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI launched investigations into Brad for child abuse, but both determined no further action was required and closed their cases. Still, it was far from the end of the matter; in fact, it was just the beginning of Angelina and Brad's legal battle. She filed for divorce just days after the alleged assault occurred, and the couple has waged a bitter custody battle ever since.
Entertainment Tonight reports that a temporary custody arrangement was initially agreed upon that included the proviso they individually participate in counseling and Brad be drug and alcohol tested. A judge later granted Angelina full physical custody, and Brad supervised visitation. He objected to the ruling, leading to a judge ordering Angelina to allow Brad more access to see the kids. The next judge ruled 50-50 custody between them. However, Angelina objected and had the ruling overturned. By now, three of the six kids are 18 or over, so they can decide if they want to see their dad. And 19-year-old Pax has made it crystal clear that he's firmly #TeamAngelina.
No love lost
The Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up fast, but they're still keeping the past firmly at the forefront of their minds, Pax Jolie-Pitt in particular. The Daily Mail obtained a screenshot of an alleged post from Pax's private Instagram stories, and to say it doesn't paint Brad Pitt in the brightest of lights would be an understatement.
In the alleged post from Father's Day 2020, Pax accuses his estranged dad of making his four youngest kids "tremble in fear when in [his] presence," presumably referring to Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. Pax blasts Brad for being a "despicable person" and a "world-class a**hole," claiming he will "never understand the damage" he's caused his family as he's "incapable" of processing others' feelings due to a lack of empathy. "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday," Pax continued. He concluded, "So, Happy Father's Day, you f****** awful human being!!!"
Per The Guardian, Pax was adopted in 2007 following Brad and Angelina Jolie's visit to an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The three-year-old, who was abandoned at birth, was initially adopted solely by Angelina, as the couple wasn't married at the time. Brad added his name to the adoption after returning home to the States.
Torn apart
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce has torn their family apart. The marriage is over, clearly for good, and Brad's relationship with his children is fractured. The couple's custody battle continues to rage on, with the distinct possibility that all of the kids will no longer be minors by the time it ends. In short, it will be up to them whether they wish to see their father.
Brad has kept mainly silent on the incident that caused the walls to collapse. "Because he knows that is the best thing for his kids, what's best for everybody," a source told People. "He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts to use the courts against him."
However, Angelina is not bowing out quietly. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," Angelina told The Guardian in 2021. She's vowed to use her kids' experience with alleged domestic violence to advocate for the human rights of others. "What I know is when a child has been harmed, physically, emotionally, or witnessed the harm of somebody they love or care for, it can cause damage to that child," she said. "One of the reasons children need to have these rights is because without them, they are vulnerable to living unsafe, unhealthy lives."