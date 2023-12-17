The Sad Downfall Of Brad Pitt And Pax Jolie-Pitt's Relationship

The ramifications of Brad Pitt's alleged drunken airplane tirade continue today. The incident spelled the end of Brad's marriage to Angelina Jolie and negatively impacted his relationship with their six kids, with Pax Jolie-Pitt seemingly refusing ever to forgive his father.

Per People, in 2016, Angelina accused Brad of attacking her and two of their children during a flight home from France. The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI launched investigations into Brad for child abuse, but both determined no further action was required and closed their cases. Still, it was far from the end of the matter; in fact, it was just the beginning of Angelina and Brad's legal battle. She filed for divorce just days after the alleged assault occurred, and the couple has waged a bitter custody battle ever since.

Entertainment Tonight reports that a temporary custody arrangement was initially agreed upon that included the proviso they individually participate in counseling and Brad be drug and alcohol tested. A judge later granted Angelina full physical custody, and Brad supervised visitation. He objected to the ruling, leading to a judge ordering Angelina to allow Brad more access to see the kids. The next judge ruled 50-50 custody between them. However, Angelina objected and had the ruling overturned. By now, three of the six kids are 18 or over, so they can decide if they want to see their dad. And 19-year-old Pax has made it crystal clear that he's firmly #TeamAngelina.