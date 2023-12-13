Who Are Andre Braugher's Children?
As an actor, the late Andre Braugher found fulfillment in the emotional release of roles he got to play. Even so, his big adulthood role as a father extended that task beyond himself. Together, Braugher and his wife Ami Brabson have three sons: John-Wesley, Isaiah, and Michael. As his sons grew up, Braugher aimed to use his performance chops to instill in them a sense that emotions are healthy.
"As a father, I've tried to encourage my children to have a broader and deeper emotional life than I've had," Braugher told The Gainesville Sun. "I want my sons to be able to express their feelings about things." Now that all three sons are grown men, they're all striving for their own paths. Two of them are even pursuing acting careers in the footsteps of both of their parents. So, who are the grown-up three Braugher sons? What are they up to now?
Isaiah and Michael are in the acting track
Walking a similar path to their parents, Michael and Isaiah Braugher are pursuing acting. Isaiah graduated from Ursinus College in 2022 with a theater degree and participated in several shows while he was in school. He even wrote a science fiction play called "Shallot Smith: A Sci-Fi Play" about a girl who lived on the moon.
Meanwhile, older brother Michael, like both parents Ami Brabson and Andre Braugher, attended Juilliard. Michael's career is just getting started, though he was recently seen in "The Gilded Age" playing Booker T. Washington. He was even in "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway. Although he has a ways to go to catch up to his parents, Michael is well on his way.
In speaking to the Star Tribune ahead of his role as Hamlet in "Hamlet" at the Guthrie Theater, Michael said he'd been prepping for the role since prep school. "I want the audience to come away having been moved by whatever my version and our cast's version and Joe Haj, the director's version, of this story is, as opposed to the lore," he told the outlet. It's clear that he has his father's dedication to the craft, even if it's a show or role that's been seen before.
John-Wesley is in college
While dad Andre Braugher became more aware of his age as his kids got older, he told TV Guide that he didn't feel "mellower or wiser." In fact, when his oldest, Michael, left for college, it was a bit of a struggle for Andre on a personal level. "We miss the hell out of him," Braugher told the outlet. "He doesn't call, he doesn't text, and his mother's upset about that. I say, 'Well, I used to be that boy — it's nothing personal.'" Perhaps by the time the nest was truly empty with John-Wesley off at college, things got a little easier.
Set to graduate in 2026 from The New School's Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts, John-Wesley is the youngest of Andre Braugher's sons. Prior to going to The New School, John-Wesley was a student at the Buxton School, a boarding school in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
As a college student, he enjoys woodworking, sound sculpture, and games club, per his LinkedIn. In high school, he worked as a kitchen assistant during two summers as well. As far as we can tell, John-Wesley mostly stays out of the limelight in real life and online.