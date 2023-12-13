Who Are Andre Braugher's Children?

Walking a similar path to their parents, Michael and Isaiah Braugher are pursuing acting. Isaiah graduated from Ursinus College in 2022 with a theater degree and participated in several shows while he was in school. He even wrote a science fiction play called "Shallot Smith: A Sci-Fi Play" about a girl who lived on the moon.

Meanwhile, older brother Michael, like both parents Ami Brabson and Andre Braugher, attended Juilliard. Michael's career is just getting started, though he was recently seen in "The Gilded Age" playing Booker T. Washington. He was even in "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway. Although he has a ways to go to catch up to his parents, Michael is well on his way.

In speaking to the Star Tribune ahead of his role as Hamlet in "Hamlet" at the Guthrie Theater, Michael said he'd been prepping for the role since prep school. "I want the audience to come away having been moved by whatever my version and our cast's version and Joe Haj, the director's version, of this story is, as opposed to the lore," he told the outlet. It's clear that he has his father's dedication to the craft, even if it's a show or role that's been seen before.