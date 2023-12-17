Weird Things About Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens' Marriage

Simone Biles first captured our hearts at the 2016 Olympics, and again in 2022 when she announced her fairytale-esque engagement to NFL star Jonathan Owens. "THE EASIEST YES," the Olympic gymnast wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! [Let's] get married FIANCÉ."

Per Us Weekly, the couple first met in 2020 on celebrity dating app Raya and continued to flood our social media feeds with cuteness as their relationship developed. In 2021, Biles told People that she and her football beau had bonded over their respective careers and work ethics. Likewise, Biles' dedication to her craft is another form of motivation for Owens. "When I see her getting up and going to practice every morning, it motivates me even more," he told Texas Monthly. "It's a great feeling when the person you're in a relationship with understands what you're going through."

But sweet tributes aside, the couple — who went on to tie the knot in April 2023 — definitely have some weird quirks to their relationship. In part, it's because they're both professional athletes, and the nature of their careers affects their ability to spend time with each other. They have also spoken publicly about how they fight over their respective sports, which caused tension in their marriage. Now, that topic is off the table. It's not exactly "normal" relationship behavior, but then, Biles and Owens are far from your average couple.