Celebs Who Went Through Breakups After Joining Dancing With The Stars

When celebrities in relationships join the cast of "Dancing with the Stars," they find themselves in an awkward situation. Contestants spend weeks twirling in the arms of attractive professional dancers, and it's not always easy for the stars' romantic partners to watch them feign a love connection with someone else. Former "DWTS" pro Cheryl Burke believes that the jealousy bred by these circumstances has ended some relationships. "We call this the 'Dancing with the Stars' curse," she told Fox News.

For Season 7 champ Brooke Burke, the high amount of required physical contact with her pro partner blurred the lines between reality and the roles they were playing, which resulted in her catching feelings for Derek Hough. At the time, she was dating her longtime partner David Charvet. "Had I not been married ... I actually hoped we would have had a love affair," Brooke confessed on Cheryl's "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast. Developing crushes on pros isn't the only problem celebs face. "The Bachelor" star Sean Lowe told Business Insider that joining the show soon after he popped the question to Catherine Lowe (née Giudici) wasn't great for their relationship because it prevented them from spending enough time together. "If I could rewind and do it over again, I would not have done that," he said.

Burke and Charvet remained together for a decade after she competed on the show, and the Lowes are still happily married. However, other celebrities' relationships didn't last long after they joined "DWTS."