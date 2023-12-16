Celebrities Who Regret Going Under The Knife

The following article includes descriptions of mental health issues and eating disorders.

Every year, millions of people get cosmetic surgery, lip fillers, Botox, and other body modifications. Some say they do it to maintain a youthful look, while others have said they feel it's necessary to remain relevant in public-facing fields. This is a common concern of celebrities, who often find it difficult to stay in the limelight as they age. It's unfortunate, but it's not uncommon, and many celebrities who go under the knife regret doing so.

Regret can come immediately after a procedure, or it can build up over time. Many celebrities who have undergone surgery to change their physique are happy with the results ... initially. Years later, they may think that their appearance doesn't look natural enough, or other issues compel them to have their procedures undone. This happens more often than people realize, and celebrities aren't immune.

After all, celebrities are people just like everyone else, and they have the same insecurities about their self-image as the rest of us. That said, the fact that celebrities are often the focus of media attention that points out their physical changes can potentially impact their positive self-image. These celebrities went under the knife but ultimately regretted doing so for various reasons.