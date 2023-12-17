Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Both Moved On Quickly After Their Split

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are wasting no time finding love after their separation. It once seemed as if they would be together forever, despite the 2013 cheating scandal that rocked their marriage. On top of their marriage problems, they were hit with several tax liens starting in 2016, amounting to over $1 million total. Two years later, an emergency call had been made from the couple's home in California reporting a "mental illness" incident, seemingly about Spelling, per ET.

Throughout all their difficulties, Spelling and McDermott seemed determined to keep their family intact, until the latter announced their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post in June (via Today). "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the "Open Range" actor wrote. Although Spelling has remained quiet about their split, she confirmed that she and McDermott were done once and for all. When asked about her estranged husband's post, she told TMZ, "I've always looked better on my own." Fast forward to October, both Spelling and McDermott are booed up with their respective new flames, and they have no qualms about showing that they've moved on from their marriage.