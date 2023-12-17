Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Both Moved On Quickly After Their Split
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are wasting no time finding love after their separation. It once seemed as if they would be together forever, despite the 2013 cheating scandal that rocked their marriage. On top of their marriage problems, they were hit with several tax liens starting in 2016, amounting to over $1 million total. Two years later, an emergency call had been made from the couple's home in California reporting a "mental illness" incident, seemingly about Spelling, per ET.
Throughout all their difficulties, Spelling and McDermott seemed determined to keep their family intact, until the latter announced their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post in June (via Today). "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the "Open Range" actor wrote. Although Spelling has remained quiet about their split, she confirmed that she and McDermott were done once and for all. When asked about her estranged husband's post, she told TMZ, "I've always looked better on my own." Fast forward to October, both Spelling and McDermott are booed up with their respective new flames, and they have no qualms about showing that they've moved on from their marriage.
Spelling and McDermott were both spotted with their new partners
In October, just four months after Dean McDermott announced his split from Tori Spelling, The Daily Mail reported seeing the "1-800-Missing" actor clasping hands with a woman identified as Lily Calo. The two made their way to a welfare office in Los Angeles, where McDermott submitted some papers. A source shared with OK! that Calo, who works at an organization called Conscious Community Global, met McDermott back in 2022. "Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project. They hit it off right away, stayed in touch, and struck up a friendship. Things got romantic a couple of months back," the insider revealed.
Although Spelling was reportedly "surprised" that McDermott moved on quickly, less than a month later, she was seen kissing a new beau of her own, per The Daily Mail. The man in question was revealed to be a CEO named Ryan Cramer, whom Spelling was spotted smooching in Los Angeles before leaving together in a car. The pair already looked like a couple in matching black outfits, but one thing remains odd — Cramer bears an uncanny resemblance to McDermott.
Tori Spelling seems to have a type
With a full beard and a pair of glasses, it's easy to mistake Ryan Cramer for Dean McDermott, but Tori Spelling doesn't care. According to a source, Spelling met Cramer "several months ago" and likes him because he's "charming and handsome," Us Weekly reported. As for those comparing him to her ex, the insider declared, "Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn't bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean."
Another source told Us Weekly that Spelling and McDermott are "trying to stay cordial" amid their divorce. However, the native Canadian reportedly isn't too thrilled with Spelling's new man. As the insider stated, "He thinks Tori's doing this for attention." Another source told the publication that Spelling is having a great time dating again and shared, "Ryan makes her feel energized and happier than she's been in a long time. Things got so toxic with Dean, she was walking around in a fog." Whether their respective relationships last remains to be seen but it's clear both Spelling and McDermott are finally done with their rocky pairing.