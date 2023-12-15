The Truth About Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Medical Issues

If you ask Gypsy Rose Blanchard to tell you her life story, you'd think it was pulled straight from a crime thriller novel. But her reality is far from fiction and is instead the subject of numerous documentaries, books, dramas, and more. Growing up, Gypsy Rose had been the unsuspecting victim of her mother, Dee Dee, who fabricated an elaborate web of lies to convince her and the world that she harbored myriad of health issues, only to find out that she was perfectly healthy. Upon discovering that her mother deceived her all her life, Gypsy Rose plotted Dee Dee's murder and ended up spending years behind bars.

Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. John Mayer told Prevention that Dee Dee's behavior suggested that she had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, now known as factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA), a mental disorder that involves a caregiver making up illnesses for someone under their care, often to gain sympathy from others. Dee Dee's case was a classic example: she claimed Gypsy Rose had various medical conditions like leukemia, epilepsy, muscle dystrophy, and more. And while Gypsy Rose was in a clean bill of health, she was once persuaded that she was ill. "I did believe my mother when she said that I had leukemia," she told ABC News in 2018.

Interestingly, the only ailment Gypsy Rose actually had was something that affected her vision. But it was nowhere near as severe as the fabricated illnesses her mother led her to believe she had.