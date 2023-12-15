How Eric Trump Fiercely Brushed Off Being Labeled A Nepotism Baby

It's hard out here for a nepotism kid. Just ask Donald Trump's three oldest children, Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr. The latter two only narrowly escaped being indicted due to their involvement in the family biz. And the bros have been forced to pay the price for their privileged lifestyles by testifying at Donald's $250 million civil fraud trial. Still, Eric is doing his best to suck it up and roll with the familial favoritism.

Don Jr. and Eric's fraud trial testimonies shed light on their roles within the Trump Organization, sort of. The BBC notes that Don Jr. was cool as a cucumber when he took the stand, "Make me look sexy," he reportedly asked the sketch artist before proceeding to blame everything on the a-a-a-a-a accountants. Meanwhile, poor Eric's so overworked that he's unable to be cognizant of his conversations. "I have thousands of calls a day," he claimed. "I don't remember specific calls."

Given that the role of an executive vice-president is to be in charge of an organization's business activities, then Eric and Don Jr.'s insistence they have no clue about what goes on with the company's finances means they're either lying or really bad at their jobs — or a combination of both. But then, who cares if you're fit for a position or not when your dad's the boss? Don't cry nepotism to Eric, though; he insists he's where he's at because of his talent, brains, and work ethic.