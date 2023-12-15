Macaulay Culkin's Son Dakota Is Growing Up To Be His Dad's Twin
Macaulay Culkin's oldest son, Dakota Culkin, hasn't demonstrated a knack for building boobytraps yet, but he is starting to look a lot like everyone's favorite holiday home security system. He's even rocked the same rock star hairstyle as his pops.
Macaulay and his ladylove, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" star Brenda Song, welcomed Dakota in 2021. They don't talk about their family often, but based on what we know about Song and Macaulay's parenting style, we're guessing they wouldn't accidentally forget their kid at home when they have a flight to catch. "My boyfriend and I are very hands-on. We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born," Song told The Cut. "When I was working, my mom would bring him to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day."
Macaulay doesn't seem to be quite as desperate to be on a set as his dedicated fiancée — his IMDb page becomes pretty sparse after his child star years. However, his treasured contributions to the entertainment industry were enough to earn the "Home Alone" star a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For his induction ceremony, he was joined by Song and their two sons, and fans just couldn't get over how much Dakota resembles his dad.
Dakota Culkin and his stylish mohawk stole the show
In 2022, Macaulay Culkin and Dakota Culkin were photographed sporting similar mohawks during an outing in Los Angeles. Macaulay had grown his hair out by the time he was honored with a Walk of Fame star ahead of the 2023 holidays, but his son's edgy hairdo was still intact. Taking the clippers to the sides of his head is something Kevin McAllister would totally do with no parents around, but when you have a rad dad like Macaulay, embracing your inner punk rocker is apparently something that's not frowned upon.
While the pair were no longer keratin twins, some fans still thought Dakota was definitely his daddy's doppelganger. "Their baby is a clone of him! What a cutie," read one Instagram comment. "Omg he looks so much like his daddy! I see Brenda but he's like 90 percent of Macaulay! That's so crazy. He has Brenda's eyes, but the rest of his face is dad," another person wrote.
Dakota didn't need paint cans, a Talkboy, or crushed-up Christmas ornaments to cause chaos during the ceremony. He managed to squirm out of his mom's arms while she was holding him, and with a toy truck in one hand, he used the other to drag Brenda Song away from Macaulay's star. While Dakota didn't seem too interested in the sidewalk star, he did like the kid-sized plaque version Macaulay took home. "My kid can't stop playing with it," the actor wrote on Instagram.
Dakota Culkin is a slightly confused Home Alone fan
Macaulay Culkin made some rare remarks about Dakota Culkin when he received his Walk of Fame star. He revealed that his son has watched "Home Alone," and he's a fan. "He thinks it's so funny," Macaulay said. Dakota liked the movie so much he apparently wanted to believe that it was him engaging in holiday hijinks while his parents were away. "I convinced my oldest that he's the kid in the movie. I said, 'Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?'" Macaulay recalled to ET. "He's like, 'Yeah!' He is such a liar. I'm like, 'You don't remember any of that.'"
If Dakota ever decides that he wants to star in "Home Alone in Hollywood" (in which his dad's Walk of Fame star would make a cameo, natch), he has two parents who are seasoned pros at navigating the entertainment industry as kids. In a 2019 interview with ET, Song said their shared pasts as child stars helped her and Macaulay bond early in their relationship. However, actors who grew up on camera don't always have to speak about their experiences to feel kinship with one another. "You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know," Song said. It remains to be seen whether Dakota will join this exclusive club, but he proved he has star power when he stepped into the spotlight on the Walk of Fame.