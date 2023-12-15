Macaulay Culkin's Son Dakota Is Growing Up To Be His Dad's Twin

Macaulay Culkin's oldest son, Dakota Culkin, hasn't demonstrated a knack for building boobytraps yet, but he is starting to look a lot like everyone's favorite holiday home security system. He's even rocked the same rock star hairstyle as his pops.

Macaulay and his ladylove, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" star Brenda Song, welcomed Dakota in 2021. They don't talk about their family often, but based on what we know about Song and Macaulay's parenting style, we're guessing they wouldn't accidentally forget their kid at home when they have a flight to catch. "My boyfriend and I are very hands-on. We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born," Song told The Cut. "When I was working, my mom would bring him to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day."

Macaulay doesn't seem to be quite as desperate to be on a set as his dedicated fiancée — his IMDb page becomes pretty sparse after his child star years. However, his treasured contributions to the entertainment industry were enough to earn the "Home Alone" star a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For his induction ceremony, he was joined by Song and their two sons, and fans just couldn't get over how much Dakota resembles his dad.