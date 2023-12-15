Here's How Much Sami Sheen Reportedly Makes From OnlyFans
When Sami Sheen — the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards — announced she was starting an OnlyFans account, it caused a stir both on the internet and within her family. Originally, the decision upset Charlie. "I do not condone this," the "Two and a Half Men" star told E! News on June 13, 2022. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," he added. The outlet reached out to Richards about her ex-husband's statement, and she responded. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," Richards said.
Not long after, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram on June 17, 2022, to defend her daughter's decision and clap back at Charlie. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either," Richards wrote in a lengthy post. The following week, the "Starship Troopers" actor took to Instagram to announce she created her own OnlyFans account. "Ready...here we go [heart emoji] #onlyfans Link in bio," Richards wrote in the caption of a post directing fans to her page.
Despite the initial blowback, Sami continued posting on OnlyFans and celebrated her first anniversary on the platform in June. Reportedly, the endeavor has been profitable, and Sami rakes in $80,000 a month on OnlyFans, a source revealed to People in June 2023. The amount is so impressive that it has forced Charlie to reevaluate his feelings about Sami's career path.
Charlie Sheen now supports Sami Sheen's decision
Just over a year after Charlie Sheen openly spoke out against Sami Sheen's choice to start an OnlyFans account, he walked back his criticism. "I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," the "Major League" actor told Bustle on October 31, 2023, in a joint interview alongside his daughter and Denise Richards. Charlie said he believed it was important for both he and his ex-wife to show Sami support. Richards, however, said Charlie was impressed by his daughter's earnings. "He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house," she said on the "Just B" podcast on November 8, 2023. "He was like, 'Maybe this ain't so bad after all!"
Part of the reason that Sami experienced so much backlash from her dad when she decided to create her OnlyFans was that she listed herself as a "sex worker" online. In June, Sami clarified the label in a TikTok. "The only reason I said I'm an S-worker is because my main source of income is from my OF," she said (via the Los Angeles Times). When speaking to Bustle, Sami discussed how she faced a lot of criticism online, but she had a lot of support from people in her inner circle, such as her boyfriend. "[He] helps me so much with all my content," Sami said.
While Sami pulls in an impressive monthly sum on OnlyFans, it pales in comparison to what her mother makes.
How Denise Richards felt about Sami Sheen getting plastic surgery
Following Sami Sheen's footsteps and creating an OnlyFans account has been wildly profitable for Denise Richards. A source told People in June 2023 that the "Undercover Brother" actor "has 100,000 followers and makes $2 million a month doing it." Richards can rake in that much by maintaining a more subdued approach as the source said she "doesn't do anything that risqué." For Richards, the groundwork to make an account was laid well before her daughter opened one. "When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career," she told Bustle in October 2023, while mentioning that it made the public associate her with being a sex symbol. "So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'" Richards added.
Similar to when her mother was younger, Sheen decided to take some of her OnlyFans earnings and get breast implants. Richards initially advised her daughter against going under the knife, but in November 2023, Sheen had the surgery anyway. She documented the experience on her Snapchat account. "[G]uess who got a new rack todayyyy," Sheen wrote in the caption of a photo where she wore a hospital gown. Even though her mother was against the idea, it was Richards who initially influenced the decision. "I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" Sheen told Bustle.