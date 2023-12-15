Here's How Much Sami Sheen Reportedly Makes From OnlyFans

When Sami Sheen — the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards — announced she was starting an OnlyFans account, it caused a stir both on the internet and within her family. Originally, the decision upset Charlie. "I do not condone this," the "Two and a Half Men" star told E! News on June 13, 2022. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," he added. The outlet reached out to Richards about her ex-husband's statement, and she responded. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," Richards said.

Not long after, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram on June 17, 2022, to defend her daughter's decision and clap back at Charlie. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either," Richards wrote in a lengthy post. The following week, the "Starship Troopers" actor took to Instagram to announce she created her own OnlyFans account. "Ready...here we go [heart emoji] #onlyfans Link in bio," Richards wrote in the caption of a post directing fans to her page.

Despite the initial blowback, Sami continued posting on OnlyFans and celebrated her first anniversary on the platform in June. Reportedly, the endeavor has been profitable, and Sami rakes in $80,000 a month on OnlyFans, a source revealed to People in June 2023. The amount is so impressive that it has forced Charlie to reevaluate his feelings about Sami's career path.