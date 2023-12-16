The Cosmetic Procedures Denise Richards Admits To Getting

Denise Richards addressed rumors she's had plastic surgery during a 2019 interview with The Daily Telegraph. "It is funny to me on social media people are saying I have had so much plastic surgery," said Richards, who admitted that, while she hadn't committed to Botox or fillers, she'd gotten work done on her boobs. "I have only done my boobs and I am very open and honest about that," Richards continued. "I have had the same nose if people look it up — and the lips. I don't do Botox or fillers. And when people watch the show, my face moves. So much so that it's actually distracting. I am with these beautiful women who look flawless all the time, and I don't do that stuff."

As Richards relayed, she's been very open about her past boob jobs, revealing in her memoir she's had the procedure done four times! During a print issue of Us Weekly, Richards revealed that poorly sized implants were the reason she kept going back for more surgeries. "When I was 19, a doctor put in bigger implants than what I asked for. I was in such a hurry to get them that I didn't research my doctor," said Richards (via Today). "I just thought because they're a plastic surgeon, they must be good." Unfortunately, it took many years and multiple surgeries for Richards to achieve the size she wanted. "I'm happy with them now, but in a year that could change," added Richards.