The Cosmetic Procedures Denise Richards Admits To Getting
Denise Richards is one of the most gorgeous "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast members of all time. Whether modeling, acting, or fighting with Lisa Rinna, Richards almost always sports her signature glow. As most fans would agree, Richards even looks great without makeup. But is Richards' beauty all-natural or conjured through the magic of plastic surgery and other expensive cosmetic procedures? Fortunately, Richards has addressed this mystery several times before.
During an interview with Us Weekly, Richards swore that Botox and fillers weren't regular parts of her beauty routine. "I don't do Botox and fillers and I've always wanted to keep things as natural as possible," said Richards, explaining that she wanted to be able to move her face. Richards experimented with Botox in the past, however. "It wasn't for me," she continued. "I don't like the way my face feels afterward, but I definitely looked more rested. It made me feel like someone was pushing my forehead down or something." However, that's not the full extent of the cosmetic procedures Richards has had over the years.
Denise Richards has had multiple boob jobs
Denise Richards addressed rumors she's had plastic surgery during a 2019 interview with The Daily Telegraph. "It is funny to me on social media people are saying I have had so much plastic surgery," said Richards, who admitted that, while she hadn't committed to Botox or fillers, she'd gotten work done on her boobs. "I have only done my boobs and I am very open and honest about that," Richards continued. "I have had the same nose if people look it up — and the lips. I don't do Botox or fillers. And when people watch the show, my face moves. So much so that it's actually distracting. I am with these beautiful women who look flawless all the time, and I don't do that stuff."
As Richards relayed, she's been very open about her past boob jobs, revealing in her memoir she's had the procedure done four times! During a print issue of Us Weekly, Richards revealed that poorly sized implants were the reason she kept going back for more surgeries. "When I was 19, a doctor put in bigger implants than what I asked for. I was in such a hurry to get them that I didn't research my doctor," said Richards (via Today). "I just thought because they're a plastic surgeon, they must be good." Unfortunately, it took many years and multiple surgeries for Richards to achieve the size she wanted. "I'm happy with them now, but in a year that could change," added Richards.
How Denise stays gorgeous
Denise Richards works very hard to keep herself up without needing Botox and fillers. "I've always had a healthy lifestyle," shared Richards with Style Caster in 2013. "And I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. Also a lot of oils — olive oils. I think avocado helps keep everything really moisturized," added Richards, noting that it helps combat her dry skin. Richards also avoids jumping onto every new bizarre beauty trend that celebs are known for trying. "People keep telling me I need to try the fish eating your dead skin [pedicure], but I can't do it," added Richards. "I'm not one who's super adventurous."
Of course, Richards also does use some beauty products — including the Terica Mask from OROGOLD Cosmetics, which she previously partnered with. In 2019, Richards pulled back the curtain on more of her favorite beauty products on Bravo's YouTube channel. During the short video, Richards revealed her super-scaled-back beauty staples, which included Liquid Gold foundation, Better Than Sex mascara, and an Anastasia palette, which Richards described as "gorge." Richards also uses makeup for her cheeks on her lips "because it gives you fresh, youthful lips."