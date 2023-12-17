The Most Expensive Gifts Oprah Winfrey Has Given Away

Even if you never sat down to watch an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," odds are you're at least familiar with "Oprah's Favorite Things." Items from the list of Winfrey's favorite items often become gifts given to her fans and friends. Because Winfrey is exceedingly wealthy and an incredibly generous person, she's given away luxurious items, cars, trips, and more, costing her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Winfrey's generosity isn't news to her fans, as anyone who attended a taping of her show and received a car or something else extravagant knows all too well. Winfrey's been one of the most prominent players in media for more than a few decades, and there are tons of stories about her generosity, leading many to wonder what the most expensive gifts have been over the years.

The list of Winfrey's gifts is long, but not everything she's gifted breaks the bank. One of her favorite gifts is a simple journal, which holds more meaning than it does monetary value. Still, she's never been shy about sharing the wealth, and these are the most expensive gifts Winfrey has given away throughout her long and impressive career.