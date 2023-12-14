Kim Kardashian's Over-The-Top Christmas Decor Gets Icy Review From Fans
Kim Kardashian's 2023 Christmas decorations are one touch too far for fans who've followed her home's transformation over the years. In recent years, Kardashian has embraced unorthodox home decor — such as her interesting, yet totally unnecessary sink without a traditional drain that the internet loved to hate. By the way, as Kardashian explained, she really could run the water at high speed without making a mess. "There's a slit for the water, and it goes in," Kardashian said on Instagram (via W Magazine). "You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up." The sink set back Kardashian almost $30,000, according to People. Of course, Kardashian's odd decor choices didn't end there.
Kardashian also showed off her Christmas decor in 2022, but fans didn't approve of her minimalistic Christmas setup that came with one super extra addition. "It's that time of the year @philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs," Kardashian posted to Instagram (via OK!). While Kardashian was obviously proud of her setup, fans were not. One even compared her home to a department store. Unfortunately, Kardashian's 2023 decor has garnered a similar reaction from fans.
Kim Kardashian's trees weren't a hit with fans
Kim Kardashian's 2023 Christmas isn't as lacking as last year's, but, unfortunately, more isn't always better. And Kardashian proved that! On December 12, the SKIMS founder showed off her Christmas tree-lined corridor on social media. In the since-expired Instagram Story, archived by Page Six, Kardashian showed the dozens of snow-dusted Christmas trees that she'd used to decorate her space. Kardashian also celebrated her Christmas creations on the TikTok account she runs with oldest child, North West. In one video, West — dressed in a festive red and green Christmas outfit — can be seen happily helping her mom show off their home.
Unsurprisingly, fans didn't have the same reaction. While an indoor Christmas village would definitely work in a home that size, the lack of colorful lights or other ornaments made the whole thing look a little sad. And fans definitely noticed! "Like at least put some lights on the trees, what the hell is this," posted one fan to Reddit. "Better than those weird a** tampons I guess tho," they added, referring to Kardashian's past Christmas decor. "She can afford to make her house look like Disneyland on Christmas. But of course, it would ruin her brand," wrote another fan. Unfortunately, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, had similar opinions. "It's dumb silent luxury! Christmas is [supposed] to be festive & over the top. Only time of the year where you get a pass for being extra!" they tweeted.
Kim K's children's Christmas decor was much better
Although fans criticized Kim Kardashian for not considering more whimsical Christmas decorations for her children to enjoy, her kids' personal decorations in their bedroom actually are way more cheerful. According to Page Six, Kardashian — who previously built her kids a backyard strip mall — decorated a room for her kid with colorful, vibrant decorations. At least compared to the bare Christmas trees! In a separate TikTok video, Kardashian showed off the adorable accents, such as a Christmas tree decorated in pink ornaments, reindeer and cookies on a desk, and an adorable digital snowman portrait. Of course, Kardashian still used multiple trees with varying heights and themes to set things off.
This isn't that odd for Kardashian, who previously revealed that while she may favor a more neutral base for her home, her kids get to decorate their personal spaces in color. In 2020, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her kids' playroom. "You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven't seen my playroom," Kardashian said in an Instagram video about the room, which was full of child-friendly toys and crafts (via Today). "So we have our stage here where the kids often have a band, and over here is our projector so they watch movies while they sit in the playroom," she added.