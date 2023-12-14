Kim Kardashian's Over-The-Top Christmas Decor Gets Icy Review From Fans

Kim Kardashian's 2023 Christmas decorations are one touch too far for fans who've followed her home's transformation over the years. In recent years, Kardashian has embraced unorthodox home decor — such as her interesting, yet totally unnecessary sink without a traditional drain that the internet loved to hate. By the way, as Kardashian explained, she really could run the water at high speed without making a mess. "There's a slit for the water, and it goes in," Kardashian said on Instagram (via W Magazine). "You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up." The sink set back Kardashian almost $30,000, according to People. Of course, Kardashian's odd decor choices didn't end there.

Kardashian also showed off her Christmas decor in 2022, but fans didn't approve of her minimalistic Christmas setup that came with one super extra addition. "It's that time of the year @philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs," Kardashian posted to Instagram (via OK!). While Kardashian was obviously proud of her setup, fans were not. One even compared her home to a department store. Unfortunately, Kardashian's 2023 decor has garnered a similar reaction from fans.