Andre Braugher's Cause Of Death Is So Sad

Andre Braugher's official cause of death has been confirmed as lung cancer, per The Hollywood Reporter. The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor died on December 11, 2023, at the age of 61. At the time, Braugher was reported to have died after a "brief illness," leaving heartbroken fans with questions. His publicist later confirmed that Braugher privately dealt with cancer.

Since his death, tributes have poured in for the late actor, as he will be remembered for his roles in projects like "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

More to come...